DSC’s Ryanne Gouveia Selected as 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar

Daytona State College student Ryanne Gouveia is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members nationwide who have been named a 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar.

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program is designed to help new PTK members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars receive a $1,000 scholarship and are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in Society programs. Selections are based on scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential, and more than 900 applications were received for the award this year.

“Research shows that Phi Theta Kappa members are four times more likely to complete a college degree than their peers,” said Dr. Monica Marlowe, Executive Director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation. “The Leaders of Promise Scholarships recognize students for what they have achieved already and assure that financial need isn’t an obstacle to achieving their academic goals.”









Ryanne currently serves as DSC’s Phi Theta Kappa Mu Rho Chapter Vice President for Communications in addition to her role as Vice President of the Student Government Association. During the 2020-21 academic year, she developed the Mu Rho Chapter’s Honors in Action project, titled SPLASH (Stop Pollution Locally and Save H20), which encourages citizens and visitors to protect our local habitats. She is currently working with the PTK board to finalize a new project that will assist the homeless in Volusia County.

After obtaining her degree from Daytona State, Ryanne, who is a member of the Quanta-Honors College, is planning to attend Stetson University with a long-term goal of living in Japan as an English teacher.

“Ryanne has been part of three student clubs, an officer for two, and in just one year, moved up to higher leadership while facing the adversity of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jennifer Thomas, DSC Student Activities Specialist. “We’re very excited about what Ryanne and the new PTK board has planned for the upcoming year.”

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 nations, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.