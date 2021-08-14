Free Computer Classes and Mobile Technology Classes Offered at Flagler County Public Library

Flagler County Public Library continues to help residents connect globally by offering a variety of free mobile technology and computer classes focused on teaching and improving the skills necessary to stay in touch remotely.

“Since Covid-19, people around the world are making connections with one another through their technology,” said Library Director Holly Albanese. “We are happy to offer these classes to our residents because there now seems to be a universal expectation that everyone has some level of technical ability.”

Assistant Library Director Joe Saloom teaches the classes that range from “Beginning Computer” and “Beginning Email” to “Instagram for Adults” and “Photography and Video,” as well as a variety of classes in between.

“We have a lot of people who want to connect with their grandkids and share pictures on Instagram,” Saloom said. “We also have classes for eBooks and eAudiobooks, and how to use smartphones to get directions.”

Most classes are held 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, but there are some class offerings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

“Classes are typically limited to six, but we make allowances for couples because they can sit together,” Saloom said. “We have a curriculum, but we encourage participants to bring questions.”









Upcoming classes are listed below:

August 18 – Microsoft Word

August 23 – Basic Mobile Tech with Q&A (mobile tech)*

September 13 – Basic Internet

September 20 – eBooks and eAudiobooks (mobile tech)*

September 29 – Beginning Email

October 4 – eBooks and eAudiobooks (mobile tech)*

October 11 – Instagram for Adults (mobile tech)*

November 1 – Basic Mobile Tech with Q&A (mobile tech)*

November 8 – Beginning Computer

November 10 – Intermediate Computer

December 6 – Using a Smartphone for Directions (mobile tech)*

December 13 – Photography and Video (mobile tech)*

*Bring devices as they are not provided by the Library.

Signup is required for the computer-based classes, and may be done as early as one month before the class date. Participants must bring their own devices – smart phone or tablet – to the mobile tech classes, but advanced signup is not required.

Full class schedules with class descriptions are available at the Main Palm Coast Branch Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway N.W., or call 386-446-6763. Class dates and times are subject to change, so please call to confirm.