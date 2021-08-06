Flagler Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination

Flagler County continues to experience unprecedented levels of Covid-19, compliments of the delta variant, each week. The variant, like all viral mutations, is in large part the result of people’s refusal to be vaccinated, thus turning communities into petri dishes for mutations–some less sever, others more severe than the original virus. Delta is much more severe, infecting people with a viral load up to 1,000 times more potent than its predecessors, and causing even children to be easy carriers.

Flagler County has confirmed over 1,300 infections in the last two weeks alone, not including 109 new cases today, and AdventHealth Palm Coast had 86 in-patients on a primary diagnosis of covid. The hospital is licensed for a total of 132 beds.

As a result, the Flagler County Health Department has expanded its testing and vaccination clinics during the second week of August, starting Monday (Aug. 9).









Testing appointments and vaccinations will be available five days a week at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell.

The health department testing and vaccination schedule for the week of August 9 is as follows:

For the general public:

Monday through Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Flagler County Health Department, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd., Bunnell:

Drive-through testing by appointment only.

Walk-in Pfizer vaccination (no appointment necessary)

This health department drive-through operation at its Bunnell headquarters prioritizes people with Covid-like symptoms and close contacts of confirmed cases. Testing appointments are required and can be made by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The department has stopped offering Covid testing for travel verification.

The health department was preparing to offer a so-called “Test-to-School” option for Flagler County school teachers, staffers and students, seven days a week, enabling them to rapid-test and–as long as they are negative–avoid missing school. But a rule issued Friday by the state Department of Health could upend those plans, as it appears to require a four-to-seven-day quarantine for individuals (students, staff), who have been defined as being in close contact with infected individuals, even if they are not showing symptoms or have tested negative. The local health department

All testing and vaccination is free.









Bob Snyder, health officer for DOH-Flagler, said, “The Delta Variant is highly contagious, which supports why Flagler County has reported more than 600 positive cases each week for the past two weeks. Please get vaccinated, not for yourself, but for your family, your neighbors and others in our community who cannot get vaccinated. Wear a mask when indoors or large group settings, wash your hands and social distance whenever possible. This is our shot, Flagler. Stay safe.”

For more information about Covid-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://flhealthcovid19.gov/.