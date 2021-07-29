Seminole Woods Man, 26, Arrested on Aggravated Domestic Violence Charge After Beating and Terrorizing Mom

Oleksandr Podolskyy, a 26-year-old resident of Seminole Woods in Palm Coast, is at the Flagler County jail on two felony counts, including aggravated domestic assault, following a violent ordeal through which he allegedly humiliated, threatened and repeatedly beat his mother, days after firing off weapons in his yard.









Oleksandr Podolskyy is a 26-year-old resident of Seminole Woods in Palm Coast. Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area by his neighbor a week ago when Podolskyy was said toi have fired a gun into the ground for the second time in three days. When the neighbor told him it was against the law, Podolskyy allegedly told him: “Let me tell you something, I like guns and I like to fight, you understand me?” The neighbor claimed , “Let me tell you something, I like guns and I like to fight, you understand me?” had also made threats against law enforcement. Cops didn;t have enough evidence for an arrest.

That changed on Tuesday.

Podolskyy lives with his 51-year-old mother. When she got home from work at 6 in the evening, he was “extremely agitated,” according to his mother when she spoke with deputies. Since the incident with the neighbor, he’d been accusing her, crudely and repeatedly, of having intimate relations with the neighbor. His mother would deny it repeatedly and attempt to calm him down. But nothing was working. There was a period of calm, but the accusations resumed, as did the vulgarities.









After another period of calm, he stormed into his mother’s bedroom in a state of paranoia, claiming someone was knocking on the window and again questioning his mother about what she was doing, and with whom. After more denials from his mother, Podolskyy allegedly turned violent–very violent–striking his mother in the face repeatedly with an open palm to the point of seriously bruising her. She pleaded. He would not stop. Deputies would later note she had a swollen eye, her lips had blistered, and her face was purple and red.

Podolskyy took his mother’s cell phone to prevent her from calling anyone. She felt immobilized on the floor for a time until she walked to the couch, only to hear her son’s accusations again. He then slung an AR-15-type assault rifle across his torso and walked down the street, but only to return and repeat the pattern–insulting then attacking his mother, who lost count of the number of times he struck her.

At one point he got in her face, told her he was going to “find out” who she was being intimate with, “and make them disappear, and after I do that I am going to kill you.” He threatened her while tapping on her head with what she thought was a gun. That was the last of it that night, which allowed his mother to find the phone. She stayed on the couch all night. The next morning her son appeared normal, as if nothing had happened. She went to work. She called police.

Deputies obtained a warrant, but went to Podolskyy’s home just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday prepared–with a SWAT team and an armored vehicle. According to a video released by the Sheriff’s Office, deputies ordered him out of the house. He did step out, but angry and yelling at the deputies, repeatedly asking them what was wrong with them, in more colorful language. He made his way to the middle of the road, but kept yelling, asking about his mom and calling the cops names. When they ordered him to get on the ground, he yelled, “for what?” (He had a point, but his timing was off: he could ask the question after complying, when the deputies could then produce the warrant.) He finally got on the ground but continued yelling and threatening to sue.









Once he was restrained and walked to one of the the deputy’s patrol cars, he again asked why he was being arrested. The deputies told him: aggravated assault. He was again angry, not understanding, and speaking as if he had no knowledge of anything to that effect: he may well have been in an altered state the night before, and woken up, as his mother observed, as if nothing had taken place that night. “I was doing nothing wrong, I was sleeping at home,” he said, one of his rare string of more than five words not including a vulgarity.

He was booked at the Flagler County jail on $25,000 bond, and was appointed a public defender. He is under a no-contact order regarding his mother, and was ordered to surrender all his firearms.