What to Do if Your Teen Needs Mental Health Treatment?

Nowadays, the level of stress and emotional reactions towards simple life situations appear more than ever before. Teens are among the most vulnerable category to develop severe mental health issues due to lack of attention from their family. To take precautions is always more effective than to cure the existing disorder.

Monitoring Red Flags: Suddenly you have noticed behavioral changes in your teen, arising problems at school, aggression or ignorance at home, poor grades, zero interest in communication with friends, depression. It can be a result of puberty age that mostly starts at age of 11 for girls and the age of 12 for boys. Keep in mind that every child is an individual and your teen can experience early puberty to begin at any point from age of 8 to 14. This complicated time mostly lasts 4 years and parents should be very supportive and encourage teens with strong self-esteem.

Parent’s response: So, if you have noticed negative changes in behavior, it can be due to complications of puberty age, however, it can be managed and resolved with parents’ emotional support, attention to teen’s interests, family time together and patience from your side. Take numerous attempts to talk to your teen about your concerns, don’t give up easily, maybe you are not the trusted person, and your child will more easily communicate to family friends, relatives, coaches, teachers, guidance counselors, etc. However, if warning signs of teen mental illness become regular, be ready to act.

Step-by-step guidance: In order to get professional help, these questions may be a guide:

Step 1. Does your teen have insomnia or recent changes in sleep habits?

Step 2. Is there any loss of interest in hobbies or day-to-day activities?

Step 3. Have you noticed any changes in academic performance?

Step 4. Are your teen weight and appetite being stable?

Step 5. How often does your teen want to be fully isolated?

Step 6. Does your teen show extreme moodiness?

Step 7. Was there any attempt of harming herself/himself in the past?

If you give a positive answer to even half of the above question you should consider booking an appointment with a psychologist for an evaluation. Yet, be respectful and suggest this idea to your teen, you can be surprised if you ask for a bit of advice and find the appealing words, maybe you find support.

Conclusion: Each teenager is experiencing stages of physical, cognitive, and socioemotional development that may not be synchronous with each other, therefore you need professional help to estimate and recognize the behavioral health consequences of discordant developmental stages. The terrifying statistics of The National Institute of Mental Health estimates that 49.5% of adolescents will experience mental illness at some point between the ages of 13 and 18. The list of most common mental health disorders in teens is quite wide: from alcohol abuse and opioid dependence to schizophrenia and panic disorder. Threats of suicide, serious self-injury or hallucinations are the most dangerous reasons to call for a teen PHP program immediately.

Strong mental health is a key ingredient to the prosperous future of your teen. It is a guarantee to grow up and be capable of handling crises when you no longer are near to come for help. A therapy frequently provides the required knowledge to identify when you will not manage yourself and require professional psychologist assistance. Most adults cannot identify what emotions lead them to mild depressions, how can we expect that teenagers in puberty will go through the challenges without guidance and support. A healthy mental spirit is an asset we all want to preserve and maintain to enjoy life, succeed in a career, fulfill dreams, and lead future generations forward.



