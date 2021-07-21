Streetlight Installation Planned for Ravenwood Drive

Beginning July 21, 2021, new streetlights will begin to be installed on Ravenwood Drive in Palm Coast. The contactor will be installing conduit and hand holes on the east side of Ravenwood Dr. At this time, lane closures are not expected but motorists should be aware that there will be workers in the area and possibly crossing the road.

Beginning on August 2, 2021, the contractor will begin installing the street light poles. This will be accompanied by daily lane closures for one-and-a-half to two weeks. The roadway will go down to one lane of traffic with a flagging operation daily between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route during this time.

The City of Palm Coast appreciates the patience and cooperation of residents and motorists.

For more information, contact customer service at [email protected] or 386-986-2360.​ A request can also be submitted through palmcoastconnect.com.