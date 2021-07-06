The City of Palm Coast is continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Elsa and preparing for any possible impacts it may bring to the area.

As there is the potential for strong winds, Waste Pro yard debris collections have been cancelled for Wednesday, July 7, countywide. Yard debris will instead be collected on Saturday, July 10. Please secure any loose debris that could be picked up by strong winds. The rest of the week will operate under a normal pick up schedule.

Additionally, all Parks facilities will be closed on Wednesday, July 7, due to the potential for dangerous outdoor conditions. These closures include the Palm Harbor Golf Club, the Palm Coast Tennis Center, the Holland Park Splash Pad, and all other City park facilities.









In preparation for the storm, please secure loose outdoor articles including grills, bicycles, potted plants, lawn furniture or lawn ornaments. During heavy winds, these items could become dangerous projectiles.

Citizens can submit concerns such as downed trees, localized flooding or pep tank alarms by creating a case on PalmCoastConnect.com or by calling Customer Service at 386-986-2360. Customer Service representatives will reach out to city staff to help resolve issues presented by the storm. In the event of an emergency, please dial 9-1-1.

Customer Service will staff the call center for residents from 8am Tuesday throughout the night and until 5pm on Wednesday. The number to call is 386-986-2360.

To stay informed during the storm, sign up for ALERTPalmCoast or ALERTFlagler. These ALERT services are no-cost services that provide residents a variety of emergency notifications – such as severe weather – based upon the address you enroll. This service allows you to customize your notifications and choose delivery methods that include phone calls, email, SMS/Text messages, and even through a downloadable app.

Stay connected with the City of Palm Coast on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. The Flagler County Emergency Management account can be followed on all social media networks at @FlaglerEOC.