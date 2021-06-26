A Terrace to the House — How Can You Make Your Suburban Vacation Comfortable?

Having tea with your family on a beautiful summer morning or evening gatherings with friends in the fresh air without leaving home – what can be the best way to relax from everyday worries? The dream of a full-fledged vacation in the country will allow you to build a terrace to the house on the plot. In addition to functional properties, such buildings are and design ideas, giving the appearance of a cottage or cottage a single finished image of a truly comfortable home. Today there are many designs, styles, and designs for both exterior and interior design of the terrace.

Terrace

A terrace can be of closed or open type. Build a foundation and use different materials: polycarbonate, glass, brick, or wood. It can play the role of a summer kitchen, dining room, or winter garden. Such construction is usually located at the side of the main entrance or the second exit to the yard.

If you plan to use annexes year-round, you need to insulate the walls, find out how to install sliding doors, make waterproofing, install a heating system.

The attached terrace to the house can perform more functions than the terrace:

a summer living room;

dining room;

kitchen;

gym;

winter garden;

anteroom or vestibule;

storage room.

If you want to add a terrace with your own hands, projects, photos, and other visual materials will help you decide on the design. Although it will be better to use the help of professionals.

Types of terraces

The terrace can be made of a variety of materials. Some designers advise giving preference to the one from which the house was built. But this is not fundamental, the choice depends only on the personal preferences and ideas of the owner of the main building.

The difference between the materials of the main building with the raw material for the construction of the building, as well as combining them, can highlight the terrace.

Basic building materials

Wood. The most suitable for the construction of a terrace to a wooden house. Erect a wooden veranda from a bar and boards.

Brick. Such an extension requires a more serious foundation than a wooden one. So that the brick construction does not look bulky, it is worth using more window openings.

Metal. This material is suitable for a summer terrace, with lots of windows. Sliding doors (https://www.24hr-sliding-door-repair.com/cape-coral/) will be a great addition to such a terrace. Polycarbonate can be a cheaper and more reliable alternative to glass and metal. A modern material on a plastic basis well transmits sunlight, keeps heat, and protects against the wind. Its peculiarity is that it is easy to bend and gives an opportunity to give any shape to the building.

The choice depends only on your own desire and the resources available to the homeowner. You can use several materials, combining them, and giving a unique aesthetic appearance to the extension and the house as a whole.

The only thing worth considering is the greater weight and pressure of the structure, the more powerful foundation is required for it.