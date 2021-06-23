Checklist: How to Prepare for the Move to a New Apartment

Moving into a new home means starting a new life. However, there is an opinion that it is easier to survive two fires than one move. But if everything is carefully planned and prepared in advance, everything will go quickly, clearly, and even bring pleasure.

We tell you how to prepare for your own move and not to miss anything.

Get rid of unnecessary stuff

This is a great opportunity to have a global revision of belongings, furniture, and appliances. Critically evaluate your belongings and think about what you really need and what you don’t. The golden rule is that if you haven’t used the thing for more than a year, it is unlikely you will need it at all.

If things are in good condition, but they have no place in your new life, they can be exchanged, given to recycling and charity, or even sold by arranging a “garage sale” or placing ads on special sites for a small price. Also, many stores take back furniture and appliances bought from them and pay money for it.

As a last resort, throw it away. Otherwise, you will overpay for transporting unnecessary items.

Measure furniture and appliances

Walk around with a tape measure on all large appliances and furniture that you will take with you: you will estimate the scale of transportation and be sure that a bulky piano or a huge double bed will fit through the doorways of the new apartment.

Make an Arrangement Plan

Make a rough arrangement plan for appliances and furniture in your new apartment. This way you won’t have to drag large items from one room to another several time and trip over countless boxes.

Find a moving car and hire movers

Once you’ve estimated the scale of what you need to move, you can look for a moving company. The cost will depend on the time spent on the job and the number of hands you will need.

It is always better to choose a proven company. Read reviews on the Internet, ask for recommendations from friends and acquaintances.

Inform the contractor in advance of all the details: date, time, the distance between areas, floor, availability of a freight elevator, and the size of things – you will immediately know the exact cost of services and can avoid unpleasant surprises.

Sort out receipts and bills from the old address

Go into your new apartment as you did in the new year – debt-free. Before you move in, make sure the bills are paid, and write down or photograph the meter readings. Also decide in advance whether you are going to cancel the contract, transfer the services of the provider to a new address or hand them over to the new tenants.

Say goodbye to your neighbors and, if possible, leave your contacts in case someone comes looking for you at your old address.

Pack everything

Take care of packing materials in advance – there should be plenty of them. It’s better if something doesn’t come in handy than to look for alternatives at the last minute or risk the safety of your belongings.

Fragile items will be protected by ordinary and feather film, clothing can be transported in special cases. Cardboard boxes and sheets order on the Internet or arrange with furniture and grocery stores. You will also need rope, duct tape, markers for signatures, garbage bags, a knife, and scissors.

Sign the boxes on all sides and label them with stickers – “Textiles. Bedroom”, “Clothes. Children’s room,” so it will be easier for the movers and you will be able to carry and take things apart.

Put the disassembled furniture parts together with the fasteners in separate boxes, and put the instructions for reassembly in the same box.