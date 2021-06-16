Mad Dogs Completes Spring 2021 Season, Crowning List of Champions

Mad Dogs Flag Football of Palm Coast completed its Spring 2021 season with its Championship Weekend festivities on June 12 at Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach. In addition to the fast-paced flag football action, the evening was punctuated by a fireworks display put on by the newly formed Mad Dogs Fireworks LLC.

Each season, Mad Dogs (a 501c3 nonprofit) serves around 300 co-ed youth athletes from ages 5-15 with a flag football experience unlike any other. Mad Dogs was formed to give Palm Coast and Flagler County kids a locally owned and operated league that was fully invested in this community and the futures of its children. Mad Dogs is proud to use local vendors whenever possible, receive a tremendous amount of support from local businesses and work with local high schools.

Following a competitive regular season and an exhilarating championship night, the following champions were crowned:

6-and-Under: Patriots (Coach Justin Lyon)

Patriots (Coach Justin Lyon) 8U: Packers (Coach Ric Jeffries)

Packers (Coach Ric Jeffries) 10U: Vikings (Coach Bruce Garrison)

Vikings (Coach Bruce Garrison) 12U: Texans (Coach Tom Stager)

Texans (Coach Tom Stager) 15U:Falcons (Coach Rick Gonzales)

The night also included an appearance from the Matanzas High School drumline and from the Lady Jaguars Cheer and Dance Organization of Flagler County. The night was emceed by league DJ Irv Nyce and Director of Development Michael Schottey. As at all Mad Dogs games, the Flagler Beach Police Department provided security and traffic support.









The night’s firework display was the work of League President Jarrod Maxwell as well as Vice President Anthony Petellat and Coach Fred Weber. While Mad Dogs has had fireworks/pyrotechnics in the past, the league pursued doing the show itself this year at a substantial cost savings.

Sponsors for Mad Dogs include: Gioia Sails, Atlantic Coast Elevator, 7-11, Trademark Realty, Stoughton & Duran Custom Homes, Windham and Windham Utilities, WebWatchdogs, Integrity Insurance, Flagler Dental, Colonial Tile & Flooring, Boston Brooms Cleaning, Southern Equipment, High Tides at Snack Jack and Surfside Shakes. Mad Dogs is a volunteer-run, non-profit organization and all sponsorship money is invested directly back into the league.

Mad Dogs will have its next season in the fall and will open registration soon. Over the summer, Mad Dogs plans to host and participate in a number of camps and clinics for the local community. Please stay tuned to our social media for more details.