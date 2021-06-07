CareerSource Flagler Volusia Hosts Job Fairs on June 22 and 29

CareerSource Flagler Volusia will host two job fairs in the month of June: a Virtual Job Fair on Tuesday, June 22nd and an in-person Job Fair, in partnership with Derbyshire Place, on June 29th, 2021.

June 22, 2021: CareerSource Flagler Volusia Virtual Job Fair

Register at: http://bit.ly/JuneVirtualJobFair

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

10:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Veterans & their eligible spouses.

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. Open to all.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register and upload their resumes in a PDF format. On the day of the event, attendees can access the Virtual Job Fair platform from their computer, smartphone or tablet. Participants must have a resume uploaded to their virtual profile to apply for open positions.









Businesses interested in participating in the June 22, 2021 Virtual Job Fair can register at: https://bit.ly/JuneJobFair

June 29, 2021: Derbyshire Place Job Fair

Location: 962 Derbyshire Rd | Daytona Beach

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Veterans & their eligible spouses.

10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Open to all.

Two job readiness workshops will be held at Derbyshire Place on Wednesday June 23rd at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Workshops are open to the public at no cost and registration is not required.

For questions and more information, attendees can call Derbyshire Place at: (386) 947-7708

Businesses interested in participating in the June 29th Virtual Job Fair can call: (386) 316-9884 or email: [email protected].

CareerSource Flagler Volusia is offering resume assistance at no cost to individuals who need help creating or updating their resume prior to the event. For more information on resume assistance, visit: www.careersourcefv.com/virtualresumereview.