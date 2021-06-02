She Flees a Cop at a Traffic Stop, Crashes Into a Concrete FPL Pole, then Attempts Escape Through Hospital Ceiling

Tyler Anne Price, a 20-year-old resident of 597 John Anderson Highway in Flagler Beach, was driving her blue pick-up truck on State Road 100 early the morning of May 29 when a Florida Highway Patrol trooper noticed her “unable to maintain a proper lane as the vehicle was traveling from side to side” and braking erratically. The trooper pulled Price over. Price stopped in the median just east of Old Kings Road, on 100, and told the trooper she’d just been in an argument with her father. The trooper noticed she had slurred speech and glassy eyes. He asked her to step out of the vehicle. Instead, she fled.

The incident would result in eight charges, three of them felonies, including fleeing and eluding a cop, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted escape, plus drunk driving, resisting, criminal mischief and driving without a license. She was booked at the Flagler County jail on Saturday. She remains there on no bond, because she had violated a previous pre-trial release. She had been arrested in May on a grand theft charge.









The incident with the trooper began just before 2 a.m. The trooper pursued her but as she negotiated a turn to go north on Old Kings Road she traveled into the oncoming lanes of travel, the trooper reported, and crashed into a concrete power pole. (Florida Power and Light responded to the scene and determined that the pole would have to be replaced, according to FHP.) “Immediately after the collision occurred, live electrical power lines were sparking around and on the vehicle,” the trooper reported. “I then positioned my patrol vehicle in a way to render aid as quickly and safely as possible with the sparking power cables/lines as a result of the crash.”

Price then stepped out of the truck and was apprehended. A trooper took her to nearby AdventHealth Palm Coast. As she was with medical personnel, in the presence of a trooper, she said she was under the influence of heroin and should not have been driving. She was not in a position to conduct field sobriety exercises, her arrest report states, but FHP intends to subpoena her bloodwork, which would presumably reveal whether she was driving under the influence.

When she was cleared by medical personnel, Price, in troopers’ custody, requested to use a rest room at the hospital. A trooper removed her handcuffs and let her in the rest room on her own. Once she was in there, however, the trooper began to hear loud noises. The trooper went in. According to his report, he saw Price “attempting 􀁯o escape . by crawling through the ceiling. The trooper grabbed her leg and stopped her, but said Price had damaged parts of the restroom in the alleged attempt. She was subsequently transported to the Flagler County jail.