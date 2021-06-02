Palm Coast’s First Hybrid Citizens Academy Graduates 15 Students in 49th Session

Fifteen Palm Coast residents graduated at the Palm Coast City Council meeting June 1. This marks the 49th session.

This year, to provide the utmost safe experience and still offer interaction among participants and local leaders, the City tested a new format and hosted this session via Zoom. The sessions began April 26 and continued for five consecutive Mondays.

Since these sessions were virtual, the team created some fun and engaging activities to provide the best possible experience for participants. There were nightly themes, trivia, virtual tours and the ability to talk one-on-one with city leaders. Students also saw a State of the City preview prior to its public release and got a first-hand look at the new City website launching in the next year.

This session’s graduates were Terri Belletto, Vincent Ciolino, James La Pierre Cutts, Felita Guy, Kelly Knott, Greg Lovekamp, Barb Lovekamp, Michael Martin, Devrie Paradowski, Nichol Sparrow, Michael West, Geraldine Wright, Andre Wright, Jim Wulff and Jan Wulff.

Certificates and commemorative T-shirts were provided to all graduates.









The Palm Coast Citizens Academy is a comprehensive program designed to educate interested residents about the operation and workings of their City government. Normally, this program is held in person at five city facility locations with fellow neighbors and instruction by department managers. It is one of the most impactful ways to connect, engage and inform residents about the inner workings of their local government.

Citizens Academy has a long-standing tradition of being one of the most treasured events for all departments to showcase the service they provide to citizens.

Those interested in a future in-person can register at palmcoastgov.com/palm-coasters/citizens-academy. The course is free and registration is limited to approximately 30 Palm Coast citizens per session.

For residents whose schedules don’t allow for the in-person Citizen’s Academy, the City also offers a Virtual Citizen’s Academy. Visit www.palmcoastgov.com/vca. The Virtual Citizen’s Academy includes an overview of the City government and separate modules on each of the City’s departments.

For more information, contact the Public Information and Engagement Department at [email protected].