Days After Betraying His Country, Rep. Waltz Dares Address Gold Star Families at Palm Coast’s Memorial Ceremony

By Kathleen Brady

I attended the Memorial Day services at Heroes Park in Palm Coast this morning, and I left both sad and very angry. I was sad because it was the most sparsely attended of any of the ceremonies I have seen. I am hopeful that it may have been because of Covid and not because people have lost sight of the meaning of the holiday.









A few young people were there, which I thought was meaningful. I am in my early 50s and most of the time when I look around at events such as these I am among the youngest people there. I am not a veteran. I am the daughter, granddaughter, niece and cousin of many veterans, some of whom I never met because they gave all in service to their country.

And when I said I was angry, in retrospect that wasn’t the appropriate term. I was absolutely livid. How dare U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz stand up there and address Gold Star families? How dare he speak of the sacrifices of our men and women in uniform, in a place consecrated not only to our service members, but to our police and fire heroes as well? I don’t care how many years he served or what rank he obtained in the service. In my opinion his service vanished the instant he did not speak out about the attempted coup/insurrection at our nation’s capital on January 6. He wanted to thank the Gold Star families–what about the family of Officer Brian Sicknick and all of the other officers who were physically and psychologically battered on that day? To Waltz and every other Republican coward out there who voted against a commission to examine the insurrection, your actions clearly state that their lives do not matter.

Even worse, Waltz voted against a bipartisan committee to investigate these treasonous actions. In my opinion, that makes him nothing but a traitor. Every service person who participated in the attempted overthrow of our lawful government that day, and who stood down and did nothing when their country needed them to stand up and do what’s right, should be stripped of their honorable discharge and military benefits. Every single one of them of them dishonors the memory of those who fought and died to establish and defend our democracy. To have to listen to them giving remarks in a place of honor on this day was absolutely nauseating.









Making matters more distasteful was the presence of multiple local officials who participated in this shameful stain on our nations history. Do they think our memories are that short, or don’t they have enough neurons synapsing to realize they are the antithesis for what America is supposed to represent?

During the services today, a young black female ROTC officer passed out. I knelt on the ground cradling her head while others attempted to loosen her uniform to allow her to breathe more freely. I thought of her a great deal today. Here stands a young lady ready to commit to defending our democracy, surrounded by cowards who haven’t done the right thing–haven’t done the right thing by the country as a whole, in regards to the insurrection.

The Republican leadership admitted that they were not behind this committee because it would make them look bad, and it might not bode well for them during the next election cycle. Half of the states in this country are passing laws to disenfranchise voters, disproportionately voters of color. Yet this young lady stands poised to fight for all the people in this country, even those who would choose to silence her.

Because of people like her, I continue to have some hope that this country will correct its course. Meanwhile, those in charge of the Republican Party right now are taking us down a very dark path indeed.

Kathleen Brady is a long-time resident of the Hammock.