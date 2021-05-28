Gov. DeSantis Names Fidelia Roster of Palm Coast to State Board of Nursing

Gov. Ron DeSantis today announced the appointment of eight Floridians to the 13-member state Board of Nursing, including Fidelia Roster of Palm Coast.

Roster, of Palm Coast, is Vice President and Chief Care Continuum Officer at Halifax Health. Previously, she held the positions of Vice President and Chief Surgical Services Officer, Chief Nursing Officer and Director of Nursing at Halifax Health. Roster is a member of the Florida Organization of Nurse Executives, American Association of Critical Care Nurses and the American Association of Operating Room Nurses. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from St. Mary of the Plain College and her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix.

Roster’s Halifax Health biography states she is an active member of the Volusia Flagler Advanced Practice Council (VFAPNC), Sigma Theta Tau, Northeast Organization of Nurse Executives (NEFONE), American Association of Critical Care Nurses (AACN), American Association of Neuroscience Nurses (AANN), American Nurses Association (ANA), Association of Operating Room Nurses (AORN), International Association of Healthcare Central Service Material Management (IAHCSMM), Florida Nurses Association (FNA), International Association of Forensic Nurses (IAFN), and Society of Gastroenterology Nurses Association (SGNA).









“Every day I make a difference in the lives of my patients and/or their family members, one way or another,” Roster states on a networking site.

The board has five vacancies. Its web page indicates that the terms of every member but one expired anywhere between last year and 2017, though when the full board last met, eight members participated by phone. Members can serve up to two four-year terms. The board oversees health care regulations, the status and accreditation of nursing programs in colleges and schools, disciplinary matters related to nurses in the state.

Others named to the board are Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Flippo, Jose Delfin Castillo, Jody Rain, Heather Baumwald, Robert Macdonald, Deborah Becker and Christine Mueller.