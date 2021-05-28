Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Now Accepts E-ZPass Statewide

A major milestone in national toll interoperability has been achieved with interoperability between two of the largest customer bases in the country. Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) is now accepting E-ZPass, bringing interoperability to millions of toll highway customers on the East Coast of the United States and as far west as Illinois. In conjunction with this exciting partnership, FTE is also launching the SunPass PRO™, a new portable transponder that can be used everywhere E-ZPass is accepted.









“Florida continues to leverage technology and deploy innovative solutions that improve safety and reduce congestion across the state’s transportation system,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “Florida’s partnership with E-ZPass is the next critical step toward national interoperability creating seamless transportation options for Florida residents and visitors alike.”

“Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is proud to continue meeting our customers’ needs and thrilled to offer travelers the convenience of using one toll transponder when visiting Florida,” said FTE Executive Director and CEO Nicola Liquori. “SunPass continues to be the state of Florida’s recognized brand for toll collection, and customers can focus on what matters most: Enjoying their trip throughout the Sunshine State.”

“The 35-member toll agencies in the 19 state E-ZPass region congratulate the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise on this significant step toward national interoperability in toll collection,” said PJ Wilkins, Executive Director of the E-ZPass Group. “Our customers have long sought a solution where they can utilize a single toll account for their travels up and down the coast. Today’s announcement fulfills a commitment to each of our customers and provides a seamless travel experience. Our congratulations to FDOT and FTE on making this a reality.”









Travelers have long sought the convenience of using one transponder for toll roads throughout the eastern United States. FTE has been instrumental in leading the efforts to provide interoperability regionally and now nationally. By joining the E-ZPass network, E-ZPass customers, including winter visitors who come to Florida to enjoy the warm climate, can now use their transponder continuously on nearly 900 miles of Florida’s toll roads in addition to the 18 states where E-ZPass is already accepted.

The brand-new SunPass PRO™ will cost $14.95, plus tax, and offers customers several benefits, including parking at most international airports in Florida and the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with more locations to come. SunPass customers also save nearly 25% on Florida toll roads compared to TOLL-BY-PLATE. The SunPass PRO™ can be purchased at more than 3,000 retail locations listed here, online at www.SunPass.com, by calling 888-TOLL-FLA (888-865-5352) or visiting a SunPass Customer Service Walk-In Center at one of these locations.

SunPass PRO™ is accepted in the following states: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Rhode Island, Indiana, Delaware, Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Kentucky, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maine, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

The existing SunPass Portable and SunPass Mini transponders will continue to be accepted in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. SunPass customers wanting seamless travel within the E-ZPass network will need to upgrade to the SunPass PRO™.

For more information about SunPass PRO and interoperability with E-ZPass, click here.

