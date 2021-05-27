Palm Coast Man, 44, Is Killed in Motorcycle Crash on I-95 North of Old Dixie Highway

A 44-year-old Palm Coast man was killed in a collision with an SUV this morning on I-95 as he rode his motorcycle two miles north of the intersection with Old Dixie Highway.

The crash was initially reported to Flagler County 911 at 9:36 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a 68-year-old Ponte Vedra woman and the motorcyclist were both traveling south when “for reasons unknown at this time” the motorcyclist lost control, made contact with the right side of the SUV, and crashed.









It was immediately apparent to callers to 911, as it was to a sheriff’s deputy who first arrived on scene, that the victim had been either severely injured or killed. He was not wearing a helmet and was bleeding from the head, callers to 911 reported. The motorcycle was off the roadway. He was in the right-most lane.

Paramedics arrived at the scene within three minutes and initially called for Flagler County Fire Flight, the emergency helicopter. But the man was pronounced deceased–by an off-duty paramedic–five minutes later.

The 68-year-old woman was not injured, nor was a traffic infraction reported, according to 911 notes.

Two southbound lanes were shut down. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived just after 10 a.m. By then, traffic had backed up considerably and some vehicles were driving off the highway the wrong way by taking the on-ramp at State Road 100, several miles north of the crash scene. The Palm Coast Fire Police regulated traffic. The Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue had responded. It was the fifth road fatality in Flagler County this year.