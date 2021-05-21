Flagler Vaccination Sites for May 22 through May 29

The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) has modified its COVID-19 vaccination sites for the next week.

Vaccination operations starting May 22 follow:

Monday, May 24

8:30AM to 11:30AM — Flagler County Fairgrounds (Second doses)

Tuesday, May 25

9:30AM to 1:30PM — DRIVE-THROUGH Across from 120 Airport Road — Moderna and J&J

4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at DOH-Flagler, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell. Ages 12 and older — Pfizer only

Wednesday, May 26

4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at DOH-Flagler, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell. Ages 12 and older — Pfizer only









Thursday, May 27

4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at Flagler County Tax Collector’s office, 2525 Moody Blvd. in Flagler Beach. Ages 18+ — Moderna only

Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinics at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions.

The health department will offer drive-through COVID-19 testing Monday, May 24 between 2:30 and 3:30PM across from 120 Airport Road. The airport site may close in the event of storms.

It’s more convenient than ever to get vaccinated. In fact, eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer some type of COVID-19 vaccine, and twelve offer the Pfizer vaccine for children over age 12 and adults. Let’s put COVID behind us. This is our shot, Flagler!

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit flagler.floridahealth.gov.