Flagler County Airport Will Close For 10 Days Starting Monday to Accommodate Runway Work

Flagler Executive Airport will operate under restricted use that includes a temporary closure May 17 to 27 that will accommodate the work required for the $8.75 million project to refurbish Runway 6-24. This is the second time since February restrictions have been required for the project, which is funded entirely by grants.









“We are nearing Phase 2 in the project, which will require restricted use and airport closures once again,” said Airport Director Roy Sieger. “Because of the scope of the work, and the close proximity to the edge of the Runway 11-29 pavement, operations on Runway 11-29 will be restricted to aircraft with a 49-foot maximum wingspan.”

Operations will return to normal the morning of Thursday, May 27, for the Memorial Day weekend.

“These restrictions will allow for safe completion of the work and the paving operations, as well as maintain safe access to Runway 11-29 for the tenants and the flying community,” Sieger said.

A full closure at the Flagler Executive Airport will be required from 7 a.m. Friday, June 4 to no later than 7 p.m. Monday, June 7. The scope of work for this phase includes milling, paving, and airfield electrical work within the intersection of Runway 11-29 and Runway 6-24.

In both instances, construction schedules may change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that the restricted operations and airport closure may cause the flying community,” Sieger said. “This mostly impacts Airport tenants and the flying community, but I wanted to let our residents know what is happening with this project.”

The current project includes rehabilitating the entire runway pavement – a length of 5,000 feet and a width of 100 feet – the addition of new Medium Intensity Runway Lights (MIRLs), Runway End Identifier Lights (REILs), and an aircraft run-up area. Additionally, a new airfield electrical vault will be constructed as well.









The Federal Aviation Administration grant is for $6.77 million, and the Florida Department of Transportation grant is for $1.98 million.

All flights have been using Runway 11-29 over the course of the 250 construction days Halifax Paving has to complete the project.

Pilots with questions should call 386-313-4220.

Flagler Executive Airport was originally constructed in 1942 as an outlying military airfield for Naval Air Station Jacksonville. It operates as an enterprise fund, which means that everything from changing light bulbs to salaries to capital projects come from revenues from grants, or earned through ground and building leases and fuel sales. Property taxes are not utilized to support the airport.