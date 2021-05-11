Join City of Palm Coast for Memorial Day Ceremony on May 31 at 8 a.m.

Join the City of Palm Coast for a Memorial Day Ceremony, “Remembering America’s Heroes,” on Monday, May 31 from 8 – 9 a.m. at Heroes Memorial Park, 2860 Palm Coast Parkway. Parking is available along Corporate Drive and at the Library.

The annual ceremony is open to all ages and honors the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Heroes Memorial Park is a special place for Palm Coast because it recognizes those in the military and law enforcement who have given their lives in the line of duty. Branches of the military are honored with engraved granite monuments displaying names, along with a Purple Heart Memorial.

The ceremony will begin with remarks from Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland and include guest remarks from U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz. The Matanzas Army JROTC will perform the Posting of Colors. A Gold Star Family will participate in the laying of the wreath.

Timeline of Events:

8 a.m. – Welcome by Mayor Milissa Holland

Posting of Colors

Pledge

National Anthem

Opening Prayer

Mayor Holland’s Remarks

Guest Remarks – U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz

Song During Wreath Laying

Laying of Wreath

Taps

21 gun salute

Closing Remarks – Mayor Holland









All City of Palm Coast offices will be closed Monday, May 31, for the Memorial Day holiday. Offices will re-open on Tuesday, June 1, at 8 a.m. Recycling and garbage collection will proceed according to the regular schedule.

