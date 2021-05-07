Fire Rescue, Emergency Management and Growth Management Departments Hold Open House June 17

Flagler County’s departments of Fire Rescue, Emergency Management, and Growth Management will resume its community outreach program in June after more than a year long pause, as COVID-19 killed the best laid plans for 2020.

The open-house style event scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. June 17 at the Hidden Trails Community Center in Daytona North will provide information about the various programs and services available to residents.

“I will provide information about home fire safety inspections, and smoke detector battery exchange,” said Fire Marshal Jerry Smith. “We will also answer questions about Community Paramedicine.”









Flagler County Emergency Management will provide storm and disaster preparedness information, and register attendees for ALERTFlagler notifications. Growth Management staff will provide information about flood zone construction, and permitting requirements.

“I also plan to talk about flood insurance,” said Growth Management Director Adam Mengel. “Sometimes it’s required for a mortgage and sometimes it’s not, depending on if you are in a special flood hazard area. It’s a good idea to have it even if it’s not required.”

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Commander Mike Lutz will provide an update from the FCSO, as well as talk about safety initiatives like locking parked cars, and tips for preventing road rage incidents.

“We are pleased to be able to meet with the community after a long hiatus,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We expect to be adding dates in the near future.”