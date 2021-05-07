The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.
Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Meet and Greet with Flagler Beach City Manager William Whitson on May 18

| | Leave a Comment

William Whitson. (© FlaglerLive)
William Whitson. (© FlaglerLive)

The Flagler Beach City Commission cordially welcomes the public to a “Meet & Greet” with our new City Manager, Mr. William Whitson, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. The city commission hired Whitson on Feb. 17. He started on May 1.

The “Meet & Greet” will be held at Wickline Park, located at 315 South 7th Street in Flagler Beach. Light refreshments will be served. Mr. Whitson officially started his tenure with the City of Flagler Beach on May 1, 2021 and he brings a wealth of knowledge and professional experience to our City.




The Flagler Beach City Commission wanted to afford our community with the opportunity to “Meet & Greet” Mr. Whitson and his wife Becky in a relaxed and informal setting. Please join us in welcoming William and Becky Whitson to Flagler Beach and show them first-hand what a friendly and hospitable community we have here in Flagler County.

If you have any questions about the “Meet & Greet”, please feel free to contact Flagler Beach Commissioner Jane Mealy by phone at (386) 679-3698, or via e-mail at [email protected]

Conner Bosch law attorneys lawyers offices palm coast flagler county
If you’re here and you’ve read this far down our notoriously boundless articles, you’re one of our 25,000-some daily visitors, and you’ve read not 5 or 50 but probably 500 FlaglerLive articles this year--at no cost to you. But locally focused, independent and bold reporting isn’t cheap, and it’s becoming rare: two-thirds of counties don’t have a daily paper anymore, let alone a 24/7 news source. We depend on your help to fund the essential investigative and analytical journalism you’ve relied on for 11 years, and to keep FlaglerLive the only fully free-access, news source in Flagler County. If each of you contributed as little as $5 for the whole year--barely over a penny a day--we wouldn’t need to solicit advertising. But only a fraction of you contribute. Make a difference this holiday season. Have a stake in fostering serious journalism in your community. Contribute today or become a monthly donor.FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *