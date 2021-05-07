Meet and Greet with Flagler Beach City Manager William Whitson on May 18

The Flagler Beach City Commission cordially welcomes the public to a “Meet & Greet” with our new City Manager, Mr. William Whitson, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. The city commission hired Whitson on Feb. 17. He started on May 1.

The “Meet & Greet” will be held at Wickline Park, located at 315 South 7th Street in Flagler Beach. Light refreshments will be served. Mr. Whitson officially started his tenure with the City of Flagler Beach on May 1, 2021 and he brings a wealth of knowledge and professional experience to our City.









The Flagler Beach City Commission wanted to afford our community with the opportunity to “Meet & Greet” Mr. Whitson and his wife Becky in a relaxed and informal setting. Please join us in welcoming William and Becky Whitson to Flagler Beach and show them first-hand what a friendly and hospitable community we have here in Flagler County.

If you have any questions about the “Meet & Greet”, please feel free to contact Flagler Beach Commissioner Jane Mealy by phone at (386) 679-3698, or via e-mail at [email protected]