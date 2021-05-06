A New Partnership Between AdventHealth and Disney World Focuses on Guests’ Wellness

For guests with health care needs ranging from the common cold to a chronic illness, AdventHealth is providing a diverse range of health care services and vacation planning tools to Walt Disney World® Resort guests, both before and during their trips.









Under a renewed alliance announced today, AdventHealth will become the Official Health Care Provider at Walt Disney World Resort, as well as the Official Virtual Health Care Provider at Walt Disney World Resort. AdventHealth has had a relationship with the Walt Disney World Resort for more than two decades, and these enhanced resources will expand upon the organizations’ longstanding alliance.

“The health and well-being of our guests as they enjoy a visit to Walt Disney World is very important to us,” said Jeff Vahle, President, Wa lt Disney World Resort. “This enhanced relationship allows for access to AdventHealth’s services, as needed, should our guests have health care questions both before or during their vacation.”

Through the first-of-its-kind “AdventHealth World of Wellness,” AdventHealth will create an enhanced experience for Walt Disney World Resort guests that will make it easier for those who have pre-existing health conditions to plan their vacations and for guests to receive care during their vacations.

Today, AdventHealth also announces it will build an emergency room located at Flamingo Crossings Town Center, which will be staffed by a comprehensive clinical team including board-certified emergency physicians and emergency nurses. The design of the facility and team member training will bring an enhanced patient experience for those who need emergency care.









“AdventHealth and Walt Disney World Resort have enjoyed a longstanding relationship and we are excited to launch this pioneering initiative, which will allow Resort guests to plan and customize their vacation around their unique health needs,” said Terry Shaw, President and CEO of AdventHealth. “Guests can experience the Walt Disney World Resort with the confidence of knowing they are supported by AdventHealth’s world-class clinical team who is dedicated to providing whole-person, compassionate care to every patient we serve.”

Additional details of the initiative include:

· AdventHealth will create a health care ecosystem that Walt Disney World Resort guests can access as they plan their vacations. New online planning tools around health and wellness and a dedicated care experience team at AdventHealth will help meet many needs guests might have throughout their stay, such as assistance with doctor’s appointments, urgent care services, and medical equipment or prescription delivery to Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

· Walt Disney World Resort guests will have facilitated access to AdventHealth Virtual Care, AdventHealth’s telemedicine service. Guests will be just a few clicks away from being treated by an AdventHealth physician via their computers, tablets or smart phones.

· Additionally, building on the current Disney touches at the Walt Disney Pavilion at AdventHealth for Children, the organizations will explore bringing AdventHealth patients and their families additional welcoming enhancements at AdventHealth for Children and other AdventHealth pediatric locations in Florida.

AdventHealth continues as the Official Health Care Provider at ESPN Wide World of Sports and provides athletic trainers for the Sports Complex and medical volunteers for runDisney events.

“From supporting athletes at runDisney events to building the hospital of the future in Celebration, AdventHealth and Walt Disney World Resort have shared a commitment to bringing innovation and inspiration to our community,” said Randy Haffner, President and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “The AdventHealth World of Wellness, the new ER located at Flamingo Crossings Town Center and the recommitment to the Walt Disney Pavilion at AdventHealth for Children will build on these successes and ensure every Walt Disney World Resort guest and AdventHealth for Children patient has the opportunity to experience comforting care.”

To learn more, visit www.WonderMeetsWellness. com.