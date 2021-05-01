Sitemap

‘Armed and Dangerous’ Felon Kyle Knever Is Found Following Two-Hour Search in W-Section

Kyle Knever.
Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday morning were searching in the area of Commerce Boulevard, Wells Place and Woodlawn in Palm Coast for Kyle Knever, a 35-year-old felon considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

By 11:30, he’d been located and secured.

The incident began around 9:30 this morning when he had appeared outside his ex-girlfriend’s house, armed and uninvited. Knever, who served three prison terms in the last 13 years and was released from his last one less than a year ago, served three years for robbery-home invasion a decade ago. His other prison stints were the result of drug convictions.




Knever was described as “being a white male, 35 years old, wearing tie-dye shorts and a white shirt, but he may have changed his clothing,” the Sheriff’s Office reports. “If seen, DO NOT APPROACH,” but call 911. The Sheriff’s Office is asking that residents remain indoors and avoid the area in question for now. Flagler County Fire Flight, the emergency helicopter, is assisting in the search.

There have been reports by residents of an individuals running and appearing to evade detection, and at around 11:30 a.m., he was located in the area of Woodside Drive.

According to his latest state prison record, Knever is a resident of 42 Bogey Circle in new Smyrna Beach.

[This is a developing story.]

