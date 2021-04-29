Palm Coast Man, 28, Arrested on Charges of Soliciting a 14-Yewar-Old Girl by Computer for Months

Oleg S. Walker, a 28-year-old resident of 125 Wynnfield Drive in Palm Coast, was arrested on four felony counts of soliciting a child by computer and unlawfully using a two-way communication device. Walker is accused of carrying out a relationship by text with a 14-year-old girl over months until his phone was confiscated by police. Law enforcement was tipped off by a friend of Walker’s.









Walker’s friend had reported to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office that he and Walker had been out for dinner at Outback one evening when he’d asked Walker what he was doing on his phone. “You don;t want to know,” Walker told him, according to his arrest report. After a while, Walker said he was talking to “some girl” that he’d met on a gaming app three months earlier. His friend wanted to know the girl’s age. Walker wouldn’t tell him at first, and when his frien d asked him if she was 15, Walker told him she would be “in a couple of months.” He showed his friend a picture. His friend asked if he had more. Walker said: “Not that I can show you.”

A Flagler County Sheriff’s detective was assigned the case in late August and met with Walker’s friend, who told the detective that someone else had also confronted Walker about his communications with an underage girl. In that meeting, the friend told the detective that after seeing more photographs of the girl in question, he estimated her age at between 12 and 13. The detective met with the other individual in Orlando in November, when that friend reported being aware of texting between Walker and the girl that was sexually explicit, about how Walker would have intercourse with her. The friend attempted to talk Walker out of his conversations with the girl and at first seemed to have Walker’s agreement, but the conversations allegedly continued.

In November, the detective obtained a search warrant for Walker’s phone, and interviewed Walker, who’d agreed of his own free will to speak. He told the detective he was living out of his vehicle at the time, and that he’d met a girl, MS, on the gaming app King of Avalon. He eventually got her phone number, learned that she was 14 and that she lived possibly in Iowa. The two chat every day, Walker told the detective, but had not exchanged explicit images.









A transcript of the texts between Walker and the girl, obtained through the search warrant, ran to 427 pages and included numerous exchanges that were explicit at both ends, with Walker and the girl seeming to complete each other’s sentences, each describing what the other would do from foreplay to intercourse in detail leaving nothing to the imagination, including lovers’ post-coital banter. “I think we’re good for now,” Walker writes her between more explicit descriptions of the imagined scene between them. “[L]ets you watch then pulls you closer to me cuddling against your chest,” she writes. Walker texts back: “*cuddles you in my arms* I’m gonna get some sleep for work tonight love. Please be safe. Love you to infinity times infinity on repeat for infinity times infinity!!!!!! Yes i had coffee today as well.” She writes back: “Sleep well. Love you more.”

The four third-degree felony counts Walker faces each reflects a similar extended texting exchange between him and the girl, each going though much the same motions in the same words with variations (“we should try a new position next time,” ” I like a little rough yet gentle,” and so on).

The victim was interviewed by the detective in mid-February. She was “extremely nervous and embarrassed with the nature of the conversation,” the detective’s report states. She said she’d begun exchanging communications with Walker last spring and continued until police seized his phone. She knew he was 27 when they began (he turned 28 along the way), and she was 14, and was aware the conversations were illegal. “The victim also stated that [Walker] said he would travel to see her in Iowa through she said no, but would eventually want to meet and see him,” the report states.

Walker was arrested on Tuesday (April 27) in St. Johns County, where his booking listed 4809 Winton Circle, St. Augustine, as his address. He was transferred to the Flagler County jail on Wednesday. He was booked on $30,000 bond. He remains at the jail,