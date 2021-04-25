A 17-Year-Old Boy Is Shot on Roxland Lane in Palm Coast, By an Assailant Said to Be Unknown

A 17-year-old boy was shot outside a house on Roxland Lane late Saturday night by a assailant said to be unknown, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said this morning. “At this time we do not believe that this was a random attack,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. The victim, shot with a small-caliber weapon, is expected to survive.

Calls came in to the 911 center around 11:30 p.m., one of them from the victim, who reported being shot in the ribs. Several shots were fired, according to neighbors’ reports. By the time the victim called, he’d gone to Roxboro Drive, parallel to Roxland, where sheriff’s units responded. The victim does not necessarily live on either street: he appears to have driven to the area before the shooting.









Various areas of the neighborhood around Roxboro and Roxland were shut down at Rolling Sands Drive as sheriff’s units on ground and by air searched the area, including with K-9 units.

The victim was “conscious and alert,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said, and was transported by air less than half an hour later–by Trauma One–to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. Around the same time, Volusia County’s Air One, equipped with infrared night vision cameras, joined the search above the R-Section. Certain items were found in the woods, and there are unconfirmed reports that a juvenile was found in the woods during the search.

Deputies canvassed the area for surveillance video from such things as Ring Doorbells.

Asked if the shooting had any connection to the recent brawl that involved two or three dozen juveniles and young adults at Ralph Carter Park, the sheriff’s spokesperson said: “I’m not sure, that is not a detail they’ve confirmed at this point, so there’s still a lot of investigation to do. They’ve worked through the night and they’re trying to continue today to figure out what happened.”

“At this time we don’t know the motive,” the spokesperson said.









“We are actively piecing together the events that led up to this incident and are following all leads that have been uncovered,” Staly said in a release issued this morning. “We ask the community to send tips if they have any information that may help in this investigation.”

Anyone with information related to this incident can send it to [email protected] or call the nonemergency line at 386-313-4911 and mention Case Number 2021-37949. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00.