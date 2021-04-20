Head-On Crash on Belle Terre Parkway Results in 3 Trauma Alerts as Vehicle Drifts Into Southbound Lanes

A two-vehicle head-on crash on Belle Terre Parkway early this afternoon required extrications of patients from both vehicles, the hospitalization of three people and the closure of Belle Terre’s southbound lanes from the north end of the Parkview Parkway loop.

“Upon arrival, the crews found multiple patients, and it ended up being three different trauma alerts,” Palm Coast Fire Department Battalion Chief Kyle Berryhill said at the scene, “we had to do extrication on both vehicles, but between our agency and the county rescue crews, we were able to get everyone out and headed to the local Trauma Center,” at Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. The patients, all adults, were transported by ground ambulance.

“When we have weather like we’re having it can be hazardous for the helicopter to be up,” Berryhill said.









The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The vehicles involved were a Chevy and a Lexus. The Lexus appeared to be heading south. From indications at the scene, one of the vehicles was traveling north, drifted across the grassy median–based on track marks clearly visible at the scene–and struck the southbound vehicle head-on. Authorities say such circumstances develop when a driver may have a medical episode and is no longer in control of his or her vehicle, though it isn’t yet clear that that was the case today.

Both vehicles’ air bags deployed, and both vehicles’ front ends were severely damaged. None of the patients had a Glasgow Coma Scale score below 12, suggesting that their injuries were not life-threatening. The injuries were to the patients’ extremities and included broken bones.

The crash took place at 1:16 p.m. The Palm Coast Fire Police diverted southbound traffic to Parkview Parkway, which loops around the crash site. Flagler County Fire Rescue and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office also responded. The southbound lanes were closed for about an hour and a half, and reopened to one-lane traffic around 2:40 p.m.



