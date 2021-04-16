Palm Coast’s Doug Bentley Appointed Director of Facilities at Seminole State College of Florida

Seminole State College of Florida has welcomed Doug Bentley as director of facilities.

Bentley, who joined Seminole State April 5, is a U.S. Army veteran and Palm Coast resident who served for more than 30 years before retiring. He has a background in leading large teams; managing various military and joint-command facilities, campuses and cities with thousands of occupants; and overseeing construction budgets ranging from the billions of dollars to smaller building renovation, remodeling, and deferred maintenance projects. He also has experience in working with public-private partnerships, historical building preservation and teaching as an assistant university professor.

Bentley earned his Master of Science degree in Operations Research from Georgia Institute of Technology. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in General Engineering from the United States Military Academy, as well as certificates in international and defense policy studies and project management fundamentals.









“I am honored to be part of the Seminole State College of Florida family,” Bentley said. “I look forward to working with faculty, staff, administration, trustees, students and the community to make a great college even better.”

As director of facilities, Bentley is responsible for plant operations, new construction, renovation and maintenance of College buildings and properties. He also oversees the work of assigned facilities personnel to ensure compliance with all applicable laws, regulations and procedures; and serves as the College’s chief coordinator and representative in construction matters, energy conservation and facilities reporting.