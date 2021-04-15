Emerging AI and Machine Learning Trends to Watch in 2021

Although many years ago we couldn’t even think about this, today, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies are gradually entering our life. Their presence can be noticed everywhere – from complicated quantum computing systems to powerful medical diagnostic systems. To substantiate our statement, let’s take a deeper look at the statistical data. In 2020, the revenue generated by AI services and technologies reached $158 billion. Therefore, if you are going to invest in building a mobile app for your business, you need to make sure you are dealing with a reputable software development team, that knows for sure how to work with AI tools, and keeps track of the latest trends in this niche. Following this link https://cutt.ly/4zgydPy, you can find out more about artificial intelligence. In this post, we’ll take a closer look at all emerging AI and ML trends to pay attention to in 2021.

Impact of AI and ML Technologies on Hyper-Automation

According to Garner, hyper-automation is one of the main trends in the area of IT. The main concept that lies behind this idea is the fact that absolutely everything within one company can be automated. The COVID pandemic promoted the development and adoption of this idea. Sometimes, it is also called “intelligent process automation”. And ML and AI elements are the main drivers of hyper-automation.

The thing is that to get the best possible results hyper-automation initiatives can’t be contingent on static packaged software. To achieve success, automated business processes must bring in sync with modern rapidly changing circumstances and quickly respond to vicissitudes of life. And this is where the use of AI and ML technologies might come in handy! Their powerful learning algorithms allow systems to quickly react to changing processes and can provide users with only up-to-date information.

The Rise of the Data Scientist

It goes without saying that 2020 wasn’t easy, but this year proved that modern business simply can’t do without such experts as data scientists or practitioners. Last year, we noticed a surge in demand for such experts as data practitioners and AI/ML experts that can make your business more efficient and can help speed up decision-making.

Professional data scientists can surely make your business grow. They use their skills to translate business demands into data science, find new channels of operating, etc. Besides, they also use data science to help deal with a myriad of significant and complicated business processes.

In current times, the demand for professional data practitioners that understand statistical data is higher than ever before.

Cybersecurity Apps Started Using AI

AI and ML tools are gradually entering the area of cybersecurity systems. Programmers of such systems are mostly focused on updating their technology to prevent the software from malware, DDS attacks, and ransomware. AI and ML tools can help find threats faster. On top of that, cybersecurity systems are also used for collecting data from various communication networks, transactional systems, and websites of a company. AI algorithms are also used to find threatening activity (dangerous IP addresses or potential data breaches).

Currently, AI is also widely used in home security systems but its functionality is still limited. Experts say that very soon, the functionality of such systems will be improved and they will be able to learn the habits, ways of behavior, and preferences of users. This information will surely help them recognize intruders faster.

So far, AI and ML technologies are a hot trend in software development. No matter what business strategy you have, these tools can easily be integrated into it. Therefore, we strongly suggest paying attention to such trends if you want to make your business grow.