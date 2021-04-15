Top-Rated Places to Go in Fresno, California

Located in the San Joaquin Valley in central California, Fresno is one of the state’s largest cities. Fresno is a very beautiful city and has a lot of scenic beauty. It is also surrounded by a lot of agricultural lands and the best way to experience this is by or driving the Fresno Blossom Trail. You can also ride on the trail. The best time to experience this is in February and March.

If you are with kids and want to go to places where you can enjoy them, then Fresno Chaffee Zoo is the most suitable place for you to visit. The Tower District is an apt place to visit during the night and have a glimpse of the nightlife, where there are many restaurants, live music, that shut down late at night. Planning to visit during the summer season? Island Waterpark is an apt place to beat the summer heat.

Here is a list of some more top-rated and famous sightseeing places in Fresno.

Woodward Regional Park

The park is located in the north of the city and is spread in an area of 300 acres. The main attractions in the park are a Japanese Garden, bird sanctuary, and various gazebos. Moreover, the park organizes the Woodward Shakespeare Festival annually which features plays during summer. The Shinzen Friendship Garden is another attraction inside the park where you can find cherry trees and Japanese structures. The amphitheater inside the park has a seating capacity of 2500 people. Activities that you can do in the park are bicycling, jogging, and clicking pictures of the birds that come here near the shore. A disc golf course, BMX course, mountain biking trails are other facilities for the visitors.

Fresno Blossom Trail

Fresno Blossom Trail is a 62-mile route where one can drive or ride to have a look at the scenic beauty and the blossoming farms in the region. One can find the most colorful apples, peaches, and apricots of the Central Valley. However, make sure that you reach at the right time as timing is the most important factor. Reason being that it blossoms only in February and March.

Warnors Theatre

The first and the most historic performance was held here in 1928, it was a vaudeville performance. Since then, the theater has managed to sustain its reputation as the silent-movie house. The theatre is so famous that all its shows are mostly sold-out, it also organizes live music performances. Famous shows include shows for children, and other genres like comedy, and many more like Broadway.

One of the main reasons behind Warnors theatre being so famous is its aura that takes you back to historical times. Apart from shows and performances, wedding ceremonies, private parties, and other ceremonies.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park

Surrounded by giant sequoia trees, mountains, and night skies, it will take one hour from Fresno to reach this beautiful and breathtaking place. Popular activities that you can enjoy here are hiking and rock climbing and backpacking. My friend visited the place as soon as Fresno CA movers unloaded her belongings, as she had heard a lot about this place. Other attractions include the Campground. For instance, Azalea Campground is the biggest campground here.

River Park Shopping Centre

Are you a shopaholic? Then this place is perfect for you. The shopping center is a one-stop destination for clothing, appliances, furniture, and other goods. Popular brands like Target, TEI, and others have their outlets in the center. You can reach here through public transport as well as personal vehicles. Parking is not an issue to be bothered about. Fresno Movie Theatre and various restaurants are also located in the shopping center.

Island Waterpark

The island Waterpark is located on the northwest side of the city, it is nearby Forestiere Underground Gardens. The park has a lazy river, rentable cabanas, and a wave pool. Other water slides make your visit even interesting. If you want to rest somewhere in the park, the grassy areas allow you to set up your shady structure where you can sit and relax. It also organizes After Dark Friday Night swim.

Meux Home Museum

The Meux Home Museum was constructed by Dr. Thomas Richard Meux in 1889 and now it is officially acquired by the city and open for the public. The exploration of the inside of the 16-room Victorian Mansion turned museum is only possible by a one-hour guided tour. Gothic Victorian architecture on the outside is well appreciated by the public.

Fresno Art Museum

The museum was founded in the 1940s, and now it has evolved into one of the most prestigious museums in the city. It has a lot to offer and its collections include 3600 works, mainly comprising paintings, sculptures, and prints. The team ensures that every time the museum has something new to offer. The most popular event is the Trashique Art and fashion show, a fundraiser.

Tower District

Tower District is perfect for those people who want to experience nightlife in Fresno. It has amazing restaurants. Famous eateries like Veni Vedi Vici offer a fine dining experience. Live music shows are also hosted in Tower District, at the theatre, or can be enjoyed with a dinner at the Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theatre. Moreover, a famous festive event, the Fresno Film festival is also hosted here.

Downtown Fresno

Downtown Fresno is the largest inland in the city. It attracts a lot of people because of the stores and outlets, and the parks, museums, and restaurants located here. Some of the main attractions are Old Fresno Water Tower, Fresno City Hall, Chukchansi Park, and much more.

Forestiere Underground Garden

The gardens have now become a California Historical Landmark, and the only way to reach here is through a guided tour of one hour. You may find some of the original trees planted at the time of making the garden that still gives fruits.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo

It is situated in Roeding Park where you can come with your family and kids and have a great time. The main attractions include Wilderness Falls and African Adventure. The Rotary Storyland Playland Family Amusement Park is also in the Roeding park.