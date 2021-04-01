Aggravated Stalking of Ex-Girlfriend Leads to Felony Charges Against Flagler Beach’s Robert Isenhour Jr.

Robert C. Isenhour Jr., an 18-year-old resident of North Oceanshore Boulevard in Flagler Beach, was booked at the Flagler County jail early Wednesday on a felony charge of aggravated stalking and a felony charge of bringing contraband into the jail–a blade and pot–following alleged altercations with his ex-girlfriend that escalated this week. He was released on $15,000 bond, an order of no-contact with the victim, and an ankle monitor that documents his whereabouts in real time–and may alert the victim if he is near.









When a Flagler Beach police officer responded to the alleged victim’s call by the Golden Lion restaurant on Tuesday afternoon, the 18-year-old woman was “extremely distraught, holding back tears and visibly shaking.” Weeks earlier she had broken up with Isenhour, her boyfriend of two years. She was in the process of filing for an injunction against him, having already obtained and filled out the paperwork. She spoke of shame and embarrassment at having let the abusive relationship stretch as it had, and had been afraid to call 911, thinking she would not be taken seriously, “but she did not know how else to make the constant abuse stop,” the police report notes.

The reactions she described are not uncommon in individuals who suffer domestic abuse, which is why most instances of such abuse go unreported. Local authorities, namely through the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, where Sheriff Staly has made addressing domestic abuse a priority, and the Family Life Center, whose director, Trish Giaccone repeatedly speaks of the importance of believing victims of violence, especially in the face of abusers who demean and ridicule their victim.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the 18-year-old woman and a friend went to Golden Lion on State Road A1A for dinner. In the parking lot off North 5th Street they saw Isenhour and his brother drive by. “There she is, there she is,” Isenhour is said to have yelled, making rude gestures at his ex. He circled the area at least three times, the arrest report states, screaming profanities, flipping her off and threatening to damage her vehicle, as he reportedly had done in the past. The verbal intimidation continued until she called 911.

To an officer, she described a “physically and emotionally abusive” relationship for those two years, including claims of violence against her, though she never reported any of the alleged instances. When they broke up, she claimed, Isenhour threatened to kill her next time he saw her and “beat the crap out of any guy he sees with” her, and that he would kill himself if she did not take him back. She said he made a few other threats of violence. Despite blocking him from calling her or contacting her through his social media accounts, she reported him using a friend’s phone to call her and his repeated use of the *67 function to mask his calls, which would come in at a rate of 10 to 15 times a day even as he has texted the woman’s friends and family members, demanding to know her location.









The day of his arrest, he’d managed to get through by phone with a blocked number, according to his arrest report, and laughed when she said she was preparing to file for an injunction, saying she had no proof of anything wrong he was doing and that no judge would believe her. He told her it was useless for her to try to get law enforcement involved. Isenhour “finds frightening her to be humorous,” the police report states. The alleged victim “believes he is upsetting her to entertain his friends. [Isenhour] alternates his veiled threats with emotional manipulation; on the phone today, he told her that he loved her, and that he was the ‘best thing’ for her.”

Even as Flagler Beach officers were speaking with the victim, she received two calls from a blocked number. Two separate officers answered. A male voice was heard the first time before he hung up. The second time, the caller hung up immediately. Asked if she believed he would carry out his threats to harm or kill her, she told the officer that when he’d become angry in the past, “he has been physically violent with her and left marks on her person.” When he realized their relationship was ending, she said he attempted to impregnate her without her consent to make it more difficult for her to leave him. She described herself “in fear of [Isenhour], his violent tendencies and volatile, vengeful nature.”

The woman’s friend, with whom she’d gone to Golden Lion, corroborated the account and instances when she’d been present, when she’d hear Isenhour’s repeated calls.

When an officer spoke with Isenhour, he said he hadn’t contacted the woman in weeks and only happened to be driving by the restaurant and seeing her on Tuesday. But no sooner did the woman unblock his number, under supervision of a police victim’s advocate, than Isenhour texted her again, albeit without threats. The officer concluded that Isenhour had “willfully, maliciously and repeatedly followed and harassed” the woman over a month, making “a number of credible threats,” some of them explicit, others implicit, “through his manipulative and intimidating pattern of conduct.”

He was charged with aggravated stalking, a third-degree felony.









When individuals are placed under arrest, they are required to disclosed to the arresting officer whether they are carrying any weapons or illegal substances, and to disclose those. During his booking at the jail, however, a detention deputy uncovered a plastic bag of white powder and a razor blade in Isenhour’s wallet. That resulted in a charge of introducing contraband in a detention facility, also a third-degree felony., The State Attorney’s office today formalized that charge. It has not yet formalized the stalking charge. His arraignment is set for May 3 before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins.