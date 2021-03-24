Sheriff Staly Honored as Golden Eagle by Boy Scouts of America on May 12

On May 12, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly will be honored as a great community leader at the Flagler County Golden Eagle Event, hosted by the Central Florida Council Boy Scouts of America. The Golden Eagle Dinner event brings together Flagler County’s top corporate and community leaders each year to honor an outstanding member of the community.

Guests are invited to enjoy a fun-filled and entertaining presentation along with delicious food, drinks and the feeling that comes with philanthropic compassion.

All proceeds benefit the local Boy Scouts of America Central Florida Council region. Join Trevor Tucker, Event Chairman and Flagler County School Board member, as well as more than 150 Flagler County businesses and community leaders for the Golden Eagle event on May 12, 2021 at 6:30pm, hosted at Hammock Dunes Country Club, 30 Ave Royale, Palm Coast, FL 32137. (Outdoor reception begins at 6:30pm followed by the scheduled program for 7pm).

“It is a great privilege to be honored as a community leader by the Boy Scouts of America,” Sheriff Staly said. “To be recognized as a leader and be among the local leaders previously recognized is very humbling. Thank you to the Central Florida Council Boy Scouts of America for this great honor.”

Staly was a Cub Scout and later a Boy Scout as a youth and as a teenager joined the Boy Scouts of America, Law Enforcement program, where he learned and refined his interest in law enforcement. Sheriff Staly was promoted through the ranks as a BSA Explorer to Captain of the Unit with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Picture is Sheriff Staly as an Explorer “Youth Deputy” as a 17-year old.









The Boy Scouts of America is the Nation’s leading outdoor education and character development program for America’s youth. The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the value of the Scout Oath and Law. To reserve your seat for the Golden Eagle event that is honoring Sheriff Staly on May 12, 2021, or to donate online, please visit: cflscouting.org/ged.