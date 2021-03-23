Palm Coast Seeks Participants for Unique Citizens Academy Session, By Zoom

After 16 years, 44 sessions and nearly 1200 participants, the City of Palm Coast will host its 45th session of Citizen’s Academy in a new, hybrid format.

The Palm Coast Citizens Academy is a comprehensive program designed to educate interested residents about the operation and workings of their City government. Normally, this program is held in person at five city facility locations with fellow neighbors and instruction by department managers. It is one of the most impactful ways to connect, engage and inform residents about the inner workings of their local government.

This year, to provide the utmost safe experience and still offer interaction among participants and local leaders, the City will host this session via Zoom. The sessions will begin April 26 and continue for five consecutive Mondays. The session is limited to 20 participants.









Since these sessions are virtual, the team has created some fun and engaging activities to provide the best possible experience for participants. There will be nightly themes, trivia, virtual tours and the ability to talk one-on-one with city leaders.

Graduation will be in person at the June 1 City Council 6 p.m. business meeting. Certificates and commemorative t-shirts will be provided at that time.

Citizens Academy has a long-standing tradition of being one of the most treasured events for all departments to showcase the service they provide to citizens. This new type of format brings about an exciting and historic opportunity to be involved with the city going forward.

Those interested can register at palmcoastgov.com/palm-coasters /citizens-academy<http://www. palmcoastgov.com/palm-coasters /citizens-academy>.

The schedule will run as follows:

* April 26 – Welcome!

* Mayor Milissa Holland – Overview of the City of Palm Coast

* Mr. Matthew Morton – Council/Manager Form of Government

* Lauren Johnston – Parks & Recreation, Community Center

* May 3

* Helena Alves – Financial Services

* Carl Cote – Stormwater and Engineering

* Brad West – Communications

* May 10

* Doug Akins – IT

* Jason DeLorenzo and Staff – Community Development

* Code Enforcement

* Planning Division

* Building Division

* May 17

* Stephen Flanagan – Utility Department

* Cynthia Schweers – Customer Service and Engagement

* Matthew Mancill – Public Works

* May 24

* Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly – Neighborhood Watch Group

* Chief Jerry Forte – Fire Department

* June 6 – Graduation

For more information, contact Communications Officer Brad West at 386-986-2484 or [email protected]<mailto: [email protected]>.