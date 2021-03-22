Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Rising Fuel Costs Mean Higher Bills for FPL Customers

| | Leave a Comment

FPL customers face rising costs ahead. (© FlaglerLive)
FPL customers face rising costs ahead. (© FlaglerLive)

Florida Power & Light customers would see increases in monthly bills starting in May because of higher-than-expected natural gas costs, under a recommendation issued Friday by staff members of the state Public Service Commission. FPL is seeking to collect an additional $302.5 million related to costs of fuel for its power plants.

FPL powers the electricity needs of almost all homes and businesses in Flagler County.




Each fall, the Public Service Commission approves estimated utility fuel costs, which are then passed on to customers. But utilities can return to the commission for increases if fuel costs are substantially higher than projected. The commission is slated to take up FPL’s request April 1.

The utility proposed beginning to collect the additional money in April, but the recommendation from commission staff members said the change should start May 1 to provide more time to give notice to customers. As a benchmark, the utility industry typically uses monthly bills of residential customers who consume 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity. Currently, such FPL customers pay $99.05 a month. Under the commission staff recommendation, that amount would go to $103.02 in May and continue through December.

If you’re here and you’ve read this far down our notoriously boundless articles, you’re one of our 25,000-some daily visitors, and you’ve read not 5 or 50 but probably 500 FlaglerLive articles this year--at no cost to you. But locally focused, independent and bold reporting isn’t cheap, and it’s becoming rare: two-thirds of counties don’t have a daily paper anymore, let alone a 24/7 news source. We depend on your help to fund the essential investigative and analytical journalism you’ve relied on for 11 years, and to keep FlaglerLive the only fully free-access, news source in Flagler County. If each of you contributed as little as $5 for the whole year--barely over a penny a day--we wouldn’t need to solicit advertising. But only a fraction of you contribute. Make a difference this holiday season. Have a stake in fostering serious journalism in your community. Contribute today or become a monthly donor.FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • grand living realty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *