By Merrill Shapiro

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the Civic Literacy Excellence Initiative, a $106 million proposal to make Florida a national leader in civics education. The initiative deserves wide support, particularly in light of the abysmal record the governor, the cabinet and the Florida Legislature have with regard to understanding the Constitution of the State of Florida. They really need these proposed courses in Civics.









Article I, Section 3 of our Florida Constitution says, “No revenue of the state or any political subdivision or agency thereof shall ever be taken from the public treasury directly or indirectly in aid of any church, sect, or religious denomination or in aid of any sectarian institution.” Yet our legislators and our governor persist in supporting legislation authorizing programs to send nearly $1 billion to private, religious schools in our state.

Senate Bill 48, “Educational Scholarship Programs,” is making its way through the legislature right now and will make more and more families eligible to tap into public dollars to use to attend private, mostly religious schools. Those public dollars come from the pockets of every citizen of our community, every taxpayer in the State of Florida. Yes, it is public money for private, mostly religious, purposes.

Before the pandemic, Florida had 2.7 million students in Kindergarten through 12th grade public schools. That $1 billion spread among 2.7 million students amounts to $370 per student. Before the pandemic, Flagler County schools had nearly 13,000 students. Make these so-called “scholarship” giveaways disappear and that would mean an additional $4.8 million dollars each and every year for Flagler County Schools. Imagine what our school system could do with an additional $4.8 million each and every year!









Article IX, Section 1 of our Florida Constitution says that “the education of children is a fundamental value of the people of the State of Florida. It is, therefore, a paramount duty of the state to make adequate provision for the education of all children residing within its borders. Adequate provision shall be made by law for a uniform, efficient, safe, secure, and high quality system of free public schools that allows students to obtain a high quality education.” Note the words “a uniform” and “system of free public schools.” Our governmental leaders are not, Florida’s Constitution says, to concern themselves with private schools, religious schools, even charter schools. Our leaders are charged, by law, with the creation and maintenance of one system of free public education, so that students in that one system of free public education can obtain a high quality education.

When public schools fail, and they do far less frequently than our legislators seem to feel, the failure is our lawmakers’ failure in bringing to reality “a fundamental value of the people of the State of Florida.” It is they who must be held accountable, and it is voters who must hold the feet of those legislators to the fire until they fulfill their constitutionally mandated duties.

The promise of Florida—-and the promise of our system of free public education–lies in our State Constitution. Let’s all work to help our legislature realize that promise.

Rabbi Merrill Shapiro, a long-time Palm Coast resident, is a Past President of the National Board of Trustees of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, has served as President of the Richmond, Virginia AU chapter, and chairs the FlaglerLive Board of Directors.