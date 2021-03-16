Raymond Glass, 26, Arrested in Violent, Slur-Laced Confrontation With Deputy Who Saved His Life 6 Years Ago

Warning: foul language below, and in the video.

Raymond Glass last made the news six years ago when he was the victim of a stabbing outside a Pizza Hut on Palm Coast Parkway. His assailant, Larkland Harris, was convicted of aggravated battery and served almost four years in prison. One of the people who tended to Glass’s wounds immediately after the incident was Daniel Weaver, a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy.









On Monday, Weaver was allegedly at the receiving end of Glass’s assaults as an apparent violation of an injunction by Glass escalated into a violent confrontation with Weaver and several other deputies and Bunnell Police Department officers as Glass sought to dramatize his arrest into a case of “police brutality” by slamming his head against the hood of a car and blaming the deputies while threatening them with murder and running the gamut of insults–racial, homophobic, anti-Semitic and anti-police.

Glass, 26, is a homeless man who in 2016 served a year in prison on charges of burglary and assaulting an officer.

Weaver was familiar with Glass’s history and knew he was on probation and not supposed to be in proximity of a woman Glass was near when the deputy saw him on U.S. 1. and East Palm Street in Bunnell. Weaver also had reports that Glass was living with the woman in a tent in the area, that the woman was 12 weeks pregnant with twins, and that Glass was preventing her from seeking medical treatment.

Glass was upset that Weaver called him over, claiming he was not near the woman. Weaver is disbelieving but courteous, having seen Glass walk with the woman side by side, then told him he’d be calling his probation officer. Glass insisted that he was not near the woman and was upset that he’s going to be arrested, though Weaver hadn’t said he would be (yet). When Glass asks to see the “camera footage” of him walking side by side with the woman, Weaver tells him to put his hands behind his back. The struggle begins. Glass refuses, saying the deputy can’t arrest him. “How can you arrest me?” he says. “I didn’t do nothing wrong.”







The deputy, now assisted by another law enforcement officer, repeatedly orders him to “stop resisting” before wrestling him to the ground and threatening to tase him if he doesn’t comply and put his hands behind his back. “Can’t tase me, I’ll have a lawsuit,” Glass yells. “You can’t tase me, police brutality!” As the other officer presses Glass’s face and upper body to the ground, Weaver tases him in his lower back. “Put this on camera! Police brutality!” Glass yells. “You’re already on camera,” Weaver tells him. “I’ve just been tased, I’ve just been tased!” The woman he was with is by then also taking video of the confrontation by then as Glass continues to repeat the same claims.

As the officers are gathering his belongings, Glass tells them to hand the woman his wallet. Weaver tells him what’s on him must go to the jail with him. That gets Glass angry again. “Tase me again, I’ll kick you in your shit,” he tells the deputy. “Tase me again, I dare you.” The obscenities then begin as the deputy tells him he’s under arrest for probation violation and resisting arrest. When Glass asks for Weaver’s name, Weaver tells him: “I was the one who saved your life when your guts were hanging out of you.” Glass calls him a “cracker,” among other insults–including anti-Semitic slurs. When he threatens the deputy’s life and the deputy tells him he’d gotten an other charge added, Glass said: “Then I should do something to actually give you a reason to put a charge on me, huh?”

As two deputies walk him to a patrol car, Glass repeatedly taunts Weaver, telling him to “pull your taser now so I can kick you” before he slams his head on the roof of the patrol car, apparently in an attempt to make it look like brutality. The roof was dented. “I’m a crazy-assed motherfucking white boy, you think I care?” he says, then threatens to bite another deputy. That prompts the deputies to place a “spit mask” over his head. He keeps yelling and refusing to be searched. “Then you’re going to go on leg shackles, you understand?” a deputy warns. “I can still go ahead and fight with those on,” Glass replies, his insults now mixing racial slurs with insults of the law enforcement officers’ intelligence–and trying to argue particulars of the law with them.

When a deputy slices off the black and white bandana that knotted around his neck with a knife, Glass threatens murder against all the deputies surrounding him, and later wishes “corona” and death on them. He was not calmer once he was in the patrol car.







“Our deputies showed great restraint while dealing with this guy who was trying to fight them and continually threatened to kill them,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “He even went so far as to bang his own head into the patrol car while screaming ‘police brutality.’ This case is a great example of why our deputies wear body cameras and why we are implementing dashboard cameras across our fleet of patrol vehicles. We have demonstrated transparency throughout my tenure and our well trained deputies have nothing to hide.” The sheriff said resisting arrest will still lead to jail, only with more charges.

Glass’s arrest for battery on an officer five years ago was not much different: he’d been accused of stealing another homeless person’s bicycle near the library, and reacted to a deputy’s attempts to investigate–then arrest–him with similar belligerence and violence, including repeated threats to kill deputies. He was convicted of grand theft and criminal mischief if 2014 but adjudication was withheld. He was convicted of shoplifting in 2014. When he was incarcerated on the burglary charge, awaiting trial, he was charged with beating another inmate but that charge was dropped.

He now faces eight charges, including three third-degree felonies. He’s being held on $25,000 bond on seven charges, and no bond on the probation-violation charge.

It was one of two confrontations resulting in arrest between sheriff’s deputies and a homeless man on Monday. The other took place in the Hammock, where Burt Boyd McGee, 56, a man with pronounced mental health issues (at one point he claimed both Donald Tru7mp and Barack Obama owed him money), ended up arrested for providing a false name to deputies, then making threats against them and their families.