Sheriff’s Office Partners with City of Palm Coast for Florida Bicycle Month

March is Florida Bicycle Month and this year the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is partnering with the City of Palm Coast to ensure that the community stays safe while biking.

Throughout the month of March, the FCSO and the City of Palm Coast will run a social media campaign featuring posts and videos related to bicycle safety, along with highlighting over 130 miles of bike trails available throughout Flagler County.

“Whether you bike to work or school, or for recreation, everyone has a right to arrive at their destination safely,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “While taking advantage of Flagler County’s unique scenery and landscape, we encourage all bicyclists to be aware of your surroundings, follow the rules of the road, and never ride distracted.”









The FCSO asks all residents who are thinking of riding their bicycles on the trails to use common sense and keep safety in mind. Here are some tips:

Wear a bike helmet fitted properly for your head.

Make sure that you have a bike that fits you.

Be seen! Where reflective clothing or bright colors.

Stay hydrated.

At busy intersections, walk your bike across the road.

If you are bringing items, store them in a back pack. Do not try to steer your bike while you

have items in your hands.

have items in your hands. Always bike with a friend or tell someone where you are going and when you are expecting to

return.

“Our beautiful and accessible trails are one of the true highlights of life in Palm Coast,” Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland said. “Our City staff works tirelessly to keep our trails clean and maintained, while the FCSO ensures that our trails are safe. The Florida Bicycle Month initiative is a great way to put cycling safety front and center. We want to make sure that our residents are doing everything they can possibly do to ensure a safe and fun adventure!”

To find parks and trails near you, visit https://www.palmcoastgov.com/parks. For more safety tips and resources for Florida Bicycle Month, visit www.fdot.gov/bicyclesafety.