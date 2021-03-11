Sitemap

Renner Committee Tops $391,000 in February Haul

House Rep. Paul Renner
House Rep. Paul Renner. (© FlaglerLive)

As he prepares to become House speaker after the 2022 elections, a political committee led by Rep. Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, raised $391,500 in February, according to a newly filed finance report.

The committee Conservatives for Principled Leadership had nearly $535,000 on hand as of Feb. 28. The committee spent only $8,756 during the month.




Renner represents all of Flagler County and portions of Volusia and St. Johns. Except for two $1,000 contributions from Ponte Vedra residents, none other among the dozens recorded in the last filing period were from Volusia or Flagler.

Large contributions included $50,000 from Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, a beverage distributor; $25,000 from Gulfstream Park Racing Association; $25,000 from Surterra Therapeutics, a medical-marijuana firm; and $25,000 from FanDuel, Inc., a fantasy-sports and gambling company. Renner, who chairs the House Rules Committee, is in line to succeed House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, next year.

–News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

