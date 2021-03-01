Two Palm Coast Teens Arrested in ‘Prank’ Bomb Threat at KFC and BB-Gun Shooting Spree

Christian Boyd, 18, and Kyle Sanderson, 16, thought they were just pranking as they called in a bomb threat at the Kentucky Fried Chicken Saturday evening, which caused the business to evacuate and close, and as they drove Palm Coast firing a BB gun, inuring a teenager at Ralph Carter Park and blowing out the windshield of a vehicle parked at Walmart and of another vehicle that was traveling on Belle Terre Parkway.









Both are students at Flagler Palm Coast High School. Boyd was charged with making the false report of a bomb threat, battery, criminal mischief and shooting into an occupied vehicle, booked at the county jail and held on $9,000 bond. Sanderson was charged with four counts of accessory to every charge Boyd faces, was processed by the Department of Juvenile Justice and turned back over to his parents.

The series of incidents occupied Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies, K-9 units and detectives for over 24 hours as they investigated the shootings and soon connected the bomb threat at KFC with the shootings, leading to the two individuals’ arrest after they’d cruised around town in a dark Ford F-150.

The bomb threat at the KFC at 3 Old Kings Road was reported a little after 6 p.m. Saturday when a male caller contacted the business and said he was going to blow up the place. Employees at the business only knew that the voice belonged to a juvenile. It had a deep inflection but didn’t sound like that of a former employee. Deputies and a K-9 unit searched the business, found nothing, and cleared KFC to reopen.

Meanwhile, caller ID had picked up the originating caller at 6:18 p.m., when the threat was called in. It returned to Kyle T. Sanderson of 23 Essington lane in Palm Coast.









Early the afternoon of the next day, a teen was struck by a BB gun pellet while playing basketball at Ralph Carter Park off Rymfire Drive in Palm Coast. “During the incident,” a police report states, “a dark-colored pick-up truck was observed entering the parking lot with its window rolled down. A witness then described seeing a dark colored firearm protrude from the passenger window and fire at a group of people playing basketball.” The victim’s mother told police she wanted charges filed against the assailant. The pellet was collected for evidence.

Barely an hour later, a woman who was a passenger aboard a 2020 Chevy Traverse, traveling south on belle Terre Parkway by Royal Palm, reported that she heard two pops then the rear window shatter. The damage was “consistent with being shot by a BB pellet,” the police report states. The victim wanted to pursue charges.

Not much later, a shopper at Walmart got back to his 2020 Honda Odyssey in the parking lot to find its rear window had broken. The breaking “was consistent with being shot by a BB pellet,” the police report states. Deputies pulled Walmart’s surveillance footage and detected a dark Ford F-150 passing by the victim’s Honda just as the rear window shatters. The Ford’s license plate was visible. The victim, who was looking at a $1,000 repair bill, wanted the assailants prosecuted.

The license plate registration returned to Sandra Sanderson at the same address on Essington Lane. Kyle Sanderson had previously been involved in a traffic stop while he was at the wheel of the truck, so some deputies were familiar with him.

Deputies contacted Sandra Sanderson after 7:30 p.m. She identified her son in security footage deputies showed her, and identified the vehicle as hers. She gave law enforcement permission to interview Kyle Sanderson. Kyle told them he was driving the F-150 Saturday evening, with Boyd as his passenger. He said Boyd wanted to make a crank call to KFC, and did. He said it was the only “prank” call that evening.









The next day the two went to the Tractor Supply Company on Belle Terre Parkway, where Boyd bought two BB pellet pistols. Boyd and Sanderson decided to go shoot squirrels at Ralph Carter Park. After doing so, he said Boyd fired the pistol at the basketball players, then shot at the two other vehicles. Sanderson said he did not fire the gun himself.

“Through investigative means,” the police report states, “a recording was obtained of [Boyd] admitting that he had called the Kentucky Fried Chicken to report a false bomb threat, fired at individuals playing basketball at Ralph Cater Park, and fired at vehicles throughout the day.” But when he was booked at the county jail, Boyd denied the charges and blamed Sanderson.

“I want to start by commending our team on a job well done this weekend,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a release today. “Not only did these two wreak havoc throughout the community by dangerously firing BB guns at incident bystanders, but they caused a great deal of resources to be tied up for hours investigating a false report of a bomb and the various shootings. They are very lucky that they didn’t cause any serious injuries, however, they damaged two vehicles and instilled fear in many people through their actions. I hope they turn their life around and the courts teach them a serious and strong lessen.”