Tammy Cornelius Will Speak at Professional Women of Flagler County Virtual Lunch

Tammy Cornelius.
The Professional Women of Flagler County (PWFC) is hosting a virtual Networking Luncheon on February 25th from 11:30am – 12:30pm. In honor of February being Heart Health Month, Tammy Cornelius, Director of Cardiovascular/Cardiopulmonary with AdventHealth Palm Coast, will be the spotlight speaker.

Cornelius has been a cardiovascular board-certified Registered Nurse for the past 27 years and joined the AdventHealth family six years ago. We all know that developing long-term relationships for mutual gain and creating lasting impressions with people, help you and others learn a life skill which has many applications for you both personally and professionally.

Join PWFC on February 25th to meet and network with professional women in our area to not only learn about other businesses, but to get the word out about what you and/or your company offers. Pre-registration is required. Those interested in attending can visit https://professionalwomenflagler.org/events to register.




PWFC’s mission is to empower, educate, and support women in business in Flagler County. The organization is a 501(c)(3). It provides grants to women for a variety of business needs such as education/training, business start up costs, equipment costs and more. Individual membership is $50 per year and corporate membership is $400 annually. The PWFC board is set up as a giving non-profit board with annual pledges. PWFC is committed to the women in the Flagler County business community who need networking for sales and support, and those in need of education to grow in their current positions. The group offers a variety of sponsorship levels and is actively reaching out to local businesses for community outreach, engagement and opportunities to support professional women in Flagler County. Professional Women of Flagler County can be reached at https://professionalwomenflagler.org/, or https://www.facebook.com/PWofFC.

