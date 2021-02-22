Seminole Woods Man Said to Threaten Murder-Suicide and Shoot Cops in 8-Hour Stand-Off

Charles Kenneth Zinzow, a 48-year-old resident of 8 Sedley Place in Palm Coast, is at the Flagler County jail since early Saturday after he allegedly threatened to shoot his parents and himself after an argument late Friday. He later allegedly threatened to shoot cops if they came to get him.

An eight-hour standoff ended peacefully. He is being held on $20,000 bond.









Zinzow’s parents were with him at Ike’s Saloon on South State Street in Bunnell, having drinks together Friday, before the trio returned home to Sedley Place. On the way, an argument broke out over Zinzow’s alleged drug use, according to his arrest report. As they pulled into the driveway, Zinzow “grabbed the father’s loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm… from between the center console and driver’s seat. [Zinzow] then waved the gun at his mother and father and then pointed it to his own head while exclaiming how he would kill them and himself.”

Zinzow’s father was able to safely take the gun away from his son and get back into his truck as Zinzow went into the house. In fear for their lives, his parents drove to Seminole Woods neighborhood park along Sesame Boulevard, calling 911 along the way.

At 11:26 p.m., just before Zinzow’s parents called 911, a neighbor on Sedley Place called authorities to report hearing a gunshot possibly coming from the Zinzow property.

As Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies spoke with the couple, Zinzow called and asked why law enforcement had been called, then told his parents to send deputies to the house so he =could “take one of them down with me.” Zinzow said he had a rifle, two loaded magazines, and was “ready to go,” according to his arrest report. The house on Sedley Place has in-house security cameras. Zinzow’s father accessed it for the deputies, who could see Zinzow in the kitchen with an AR-type assault rifle. Zinzow’s father told deputies he owns the rifle, and that his son had likely retrieved it from an unlocked box in the house. He said he had some 300 rounds of ammunition unsecured in the house.









A sheriff’s sergeant made contact with Zinzow by phone, who conceded that he had “test-fired” the rifle into the vacant lot next to his home. After threatening “to shoot any law enforcement officers that approached the residence to arrest him,” a stand-off developed between him and a perimeter of deputies outside.

His parents left the park and spent the night at a local hotel.

Deputies with a portion of the SWAT team maintained “containment on the residence.” He “eventually stated that he was going to sleep for the evening.” That was around 4 a.m., by which time deputies had been in a stand-off with him for over four hours. Deputies made contact with him again around 6 or 6:30 a.m. “At that point he agreed to come outside unarmed and speak with law enforcement,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said. It took him until 7:30 a.m. to do so. In all, the sheriff’s teams were there for about “eight hours trying to deescalate the situation. Eventually they were successful,” the spokesperson said.

Zinzow was charged him with two felony counts of aggravated assault, and booked at the Flagler County jail, where he remains. If he posts bail, a judge has ordered Zinzow to have no contact with either parent, including electronic communications. He is also to surrender all firearms within 24 hours of pre-trial release, though such orders no not apply to weapons that belong to a defendant’s relatives.