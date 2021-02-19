One Arrested, 3 Still Wanted in Separate Burglaries of St. Mary’s Thrift Shop

St. Mary’s Thrift Shop “is filled with new, like-new, and slightly loved items of all sorts,” the store associated with St. Mary’s Catholic Church nearby, states on its welcoming Facebook page. It opens from 10 to 2 five days a week. It’s more charity than business, raising money for the church or to help the needy.









On Wednesday, many of the store’s goods and recently donated items were stolen from the property, along with a metal wagon left out front so people, especially the elderly, can use it to carry donated items from their vehicle to the store.

Other items were stolen in a separate incident that appears unrelated to Wednesday’s. Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding two people involved in one of the two crimes.

The 57-year-old executive assistant who runs the store discovered the losses Wednesday morning. Checking surveillance footage, she detected a red Ford Focus parked in front of the store that morning before 8 a.m. A woman stepped out, went to the front of the thrift store where items were deposited, moved a few around, walked to the back, and stole several items from there. She shuttled the goods to her car then went back for more, stealing the green metal wagon as well.

The executive assistant discovered the same vehicle and suspect at the store on a previous night around midnight. The vehicle pulled up with no lights on, the woman got out, rummaged through some items but left without taking anything.

The next day Richard Petrkovsek, the deputy assigned to investigate, canvassed neighboring areas, figuring that the suspect might be a neighbor. He located a red Ford Focus at the Old Dixie Community Park. The woman at the wheel bore a resemblance to the woman captured on the thrift store’s surveillance video.









The woman was identified as Angelina Newsome, 46, a resident of State Street in Bunnell. She conceded having been to the thrift store a couple of times. Them, in the presence of a detective, she “admitted to taking several different items” from in front of the store, her arrest report states, among them the green wagon. She said “she believed it was acceptable since she had donated items to the church in the past.”

She’d already given the wagon to a friend in Daytona Beach, she said, and offered to try to get it back, though it would take a few days. (She recovered it and turned it over today.) She also offered to take the deputies back to her house to recover other items she had taken. Once there, the deputies retrieved “approximately 25 miscellaneous items ranging from wicker baskets to pillows to blankets to home decor,” fruit of several trips by Newsome to the store over the past month. The value of the items was estimated to be around $150.

Newsome was arrested on a third-degree felony burglary charge and a larceny charge, a misdemeanor.

Surveillance footage picked up evidence of three other people stealing items from the store. See the images below.

The surveillance footage showed a 1980’s model Chevy camper-style van pull up in front of the store at 5:40 p.m. on February 16th and three individuals get out–a white man and two white women. They approached the front of the business and quickly gathered items and tossed them in the van before leaving. The camera angle prevented a tag number from being read.

“We are continuing to investigate the other thefts and asking the community to contact us if they recognize this vehicle or these suspects,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. If you have any information on this incident, please contact the sheriff’s office at 386-313-4911 and mention Case Number 2021-15263 or email [email protected] You can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).