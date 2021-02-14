Sheriff Challenges Residents to ‘Dare to Care’ in Celebration of National Random Act of Kindness Day

Random Acts of Kindness Week runs from Feb. 14 through Feb. 20. Sheriff Rick Staly and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) invite Flagler County residents to participate in the first ever FCSO Dare to Care Challenge to celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness day on Wednesday, February 17.

The FCSO Dare to Care Challenge is running through February 16th. To participate, just submit a photo of you, or a nominee, with a write-up of a random act of kindness in Flagler County to [email protected]. On February 17 th three lucky winners will be selected to receive an official FCSO Challenge Coin.

p







Here are a few ideas to get you started:

 Send a positive text message to five people, right now!

 Buy a coffee for your co-worker.

 Plant a tree or flowers.

 Donate to a charity or cause you believe in.

 Pay for someone’s meal behind you in the drive-thru.

 Open a door for someone.

 Be courteous when driving.

 Paint a rock with a positive message and leave it somewhere in Flagler County.

“The past year has been tough on all of us, but I’ve learned that focusing on the needs of others is a good distraction from some of the bitter truths we are currently experiencing,” Sheriff Staly said. “As we forge ahead through 2021, we must remain hopeful. Therefore, rather than dwell on the negative, I am challenging our residents to ‘Dare to Care’ about our friends, family and each other by participating in this contest. I look forward to seeing all of the submissions!”

The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation was established as a non-profit in 1995. For more information on National Random Acts of Kindness Day, click here.

d

c