Palm Coast Fire Department Resumes Home Inspections Through Community Outreach Programs Following Covid Response

The City of Palm Coast Fire Department is resuming home safety inspections through its community outreach programs after suspending them in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Residents can request a variety of inspections at no cost to them to be proactive in keeping their homes and families protected. Fire inspectors, following Centers For Disease Control and Prevention Covid-19 guidelines, will come to your home and work directly with you. The inspections provide professional insight and advice for homeowners and include the following categories:

Checking and/or installing smoke alarms and batteries (resident must provide both);

Assistance in developing and practicing a home escape plan;

Identifying trip and fall hazards;

Proper storage of residential hazardous chemicals and substances;

Check for use of extension cords and other electrical hazards that may cause fire or injury;

Suggestions on securing items and areas that may be hazardous for children;









The Fire Department can also assist with car seat installation and safety checks at any Palm Coast fire station location.

“Throughout the past year, Palm Coast firefighters have proven their unwavering strength and commitment to respond to any and all emergencies, whether it be fire or health related,” said Palm Coast Fire Chief Jerry Forte. “Now, this team of highly-trained professionals is excited to get back out into the community and provide residents with the tools and tips they need to ensure they’re safe at all times in the comfort of their homes while preventing potential disasters.”

To schedule an inspection appointment online, visit palmcoastgov.com/fire and select ‘Home Safety Inspections,’ or visit palmcoastconnect.com and select ‘Public Safety & Fire.’ You can also call the Fire Department at 386-986-2300.

The Fire Department also provides a variety of educational community programs including station tours, extinguisher demos, CPR/First Aid training, safety talks and more. Learn more about these valuable programs and services at palmcoastgov.com/government/fire/community-outreach.