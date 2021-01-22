The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.
Black Crappie Regulations Review Meetings for Central Florida Waterbodies

The black crappie is popular sport fishing prey, (FWC)
he Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will host two virtual public meetings for central Florida resources. The objective of the conversations will be to gather stakeholder input on current black crappie regulations and will focus on statewide opinions, as well as resource specific regulations.

Dates, times and areas of focus are listed below.

  • Jan. 26, 6-8 p.m. ET: Harris Chain of Lakes
  • Jan. 28, 6-8 p.m. ET: Kissimmee Chain of Lakes





The meetings will be conducted via Microsoft Teams. In order to participate, each person will need a computer with a camera and internet access or a smartphone or tablet with the Microsoft Teams App downloaded. A link will be emailed prior to the meeting and each participant will simply click the link to join the meeting. There will be 20 spots available for each meeting. If you would like to attend and participate in black crappie management in Florida, send an email to [email protected] no less than two days before the meetings and provide your name, email address and phone number.

If you have questions about these meetings or the Black Crappie Management Plan, send an email to [email protected]. Go to MyFWC.com/crappiemanagement for the full list of meetings.

