Professional Women’s Group of Flagler Hosts Virtual Networking Event January 28

The Professional Women of Flagler County (PWFC) are pleased to announce that the group is hosting a virtual event on Thursday, January 28th from 11:30am to 12:30pm to recognize January as National Mentoring Month. A spokesperson from the Flagler County Education Foundation will be the guest speaker and the topic will be the importance of their Take Stock in Children program.

“We all know that developing long-term relationships for mutual gain and creating lasting impressions with people, help you and others learn a life skill which has many applications for you both personally and professionally,” said PWFC president Danielle Silva.









Pre-registration is required. Those interested in attending can visit https:// professionalwomenflagler.org/ events to register.

PWFC’s mission is to empower, educate, and support women in business in Flagler County. The organization is a 501(c)(3). It provides grants to women for a variety of business needs such as education/training, business start up costs, equipment costs and more.

Individual membership is $50 per year and corporate membership is $400 annually. The PWFC board is set up as a giving non-profit board with annual pledges.

PWFC is committed to the women in the Flagler County business community who need networking for sales and support, and those in need of education to grow in their current positions. The group offers a variety of sponsorship levels and is actively reaching out to local businesses for community outreach, engagement and opportunities to support professional women in Flagler County.

Professional Women of Flagler County can be reached at https:// professionalwomenflagler.org/, or https://www.facebook.com/ PWofFC.