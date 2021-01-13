Flagler Detectives Shut Down Bunnell Business Allegedly Used as Drug House, and Owned by Trafficker

On Nov. 9, Rodney Levon Hill, a 43-year-old resident of 17 Renmont Court in Palm Coast, registered his new business at 101 Hibiscus Avenue in Bunnell with the Florida Division of Corporations. He called it Rod’s Pure Detailing LLC.

Hill has a long history of arrests and convictions in Flagler, starting with a felony conviction for burglary in 2007, two felony convictions for trafficking cocaine and hydrocodone in 2010, for which he served a 14-month stint in state prison, and another felony conviction for cocaine possession in 2015.









A little before noon on Tuesday (Jan. 13), a Flagler County Sheriff’s SWAT team, along with detectives, descended on the nameless storefront on Hibiscus Avenue with a search warrant, and eventually arrested Hill, Michael Lee Hutson, 52, and Andrew Junior Jones, 64, on a variety of charges. The Sheriff’s Office is alleging Hill was using the business as a front to sell cocaine, though he was arrested on misdemeanor charges of possession of pot and drug paraphernalia, and released after he posted bail on $1,000 bond.

Jones, a resident of South Chapel Street in Bunnell, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors. He posted bail. Hutson, a resident of Hymon Circle in Bunnell, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of violating a pre-trial release order: in a separate case, he is facing a felony charges for possession of cocaine and two misdemeanor charges. That case is pending. His bond was set at $3,500. He remains at the county jail.

Five vehicles and the office area of the business were searched, allegedly yielding various amounts of pot and paraphernalia, as well as what Hill’s arrest report describes as $20 in “prop money” found in Jones’s wallet. Detectives also seized Hill’s iPhone.

Hill said he just wan ted “to do what I had to do” as he was interviewed after being read his Miranda rights. Jones, Hills’s arrest report states, “could not provide any pertinent information about what [Hill] has been doing at his shop nor if [Hill] deals drugs anymore.” Two other individuals who were not arrested were also at the property during the search, and were interviewed.