Man Arrested in Armed Road Rage Incident on Belle Terre Faces New Charge of Armed Burglary

Just past midnight on Dec. 9 a vehicle started tailgating another on Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast. The vehicle in front applied the brakes to stop the tailgating. The tailgating driver pulled up parallel to the other car and the two drivers exchanged middle fingers. Then Robert Cameron Wilson, a 21-year-old resident of 2 Fairfax Court in Palm Coast–he’d allegedly been the tailgater–“pulled out a black semiautomatic pistol and pointed it directly” at the driver of the other vehicle, who called 911 and sped off.

A Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy pulled Wilson over at six minutes after midnight near Thai By Thai, the restaurant. Deputies recovered a Remington BB gun from the back pocket of the driver’s seat, charged Wilson with aggravated assault, and placed him under arrest. He was booked at the Flagler County jail.









He had not posted bail by the time he was served with a new arrest warrant on Thursday for an entirely different charge: armed burglary. That charge was related to a May 26 incident where Wilson is alleged to have threatened individuals with an ax after entering their home on Rolls Royce Court in Palm Coast, uninvited.

The incident had begun when Wilson was at the house the previous day with two others. He and occupants of the house got into an altercation–first in the house, then in a car near the house. Those involved were all teen-agers, two of them 16, one 15 year old and one 18 year old. After the second argument Wilson allegedly threatened to return the next day. He did, bringing two people and entering the house through the front door, which had been unlocked. He was carrying the ax. According to residents at the house, he approached them and allegedly threatened them, trying to start a fight.

One of the residents then went to his mother’s room, retrieved a 9 mm Taurus handgun, walked back downstairs and fired two or three shots outside the front door as Wilson and others were outside. Wilson and the two others fled.

The man who fired the gun did not initially report the incident to law enforcement but threw the gun in a pond off Royal Palms Parkway. But part of the incident was captured by someone who posted video on a SnapChat account. That footage was turned over to law enforcement. The investigation led to the new charge against Wilson, who is now held on no bond.