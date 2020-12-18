Flagler Sheriff’s Office Partners With Local Group to Repair Bicycles for Local Youth

The bicycles were donated to the Bike Men of Flagler County who take bicycles or bicycle parts in any condition and recondition them for a new chance to bring joy to a child. Each year, the Bike Men of Flagler County receive bicycle donations in an effort to make children’s dreams come true by receiving a bicycle. Some bicycles are then passed on to the annual Christmas Come True program. Christmas Come True is a non-profit organization assisting families in Flagler County in need of a helping hand, especially around the holidays.

“I believe that the Bike Men of Flagler County and Christmas Come True are worthy causes that bring happiness to families across our community and we’re excited to be a part of it,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Giving a child a bike is like giving them an opportunity to stay on the right path and stay out of trouble. Studies have shown that children who are involved in positive activities are less likely to become offenders. It is our hope that these bicycles not only provide the children who receive them with a positive physical activity but that it will also benefit their mental health and keep them on the right path for the future.”