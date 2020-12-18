The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.
AdventHealth Marks ‘Milestone Week’ of Covid-19 Vaccinations

Vaccinations at AdventHealth facilities this week. (AdventHealth)
Capping a fast-moving and historic week in medical history, AdventHealth leaders shared optimism, celebrated triumphs, and continued their focus on administering vaccines to help conquer Covid-19.

“This has been a historic week for all of us,” said Dr. Vincent Hsu, epidemiologist and AdventHealth’s infection control officer. “We look forward to a time when our lives can return to as normal as possible.”

After receiving its first shipment of Pfizer vaccines earlier in the week, AdventHealth began an organized process of inoculating frontline health workers at its AdventHealth Orlando and Celebration locations. That effort will now expand to other parts of Central Florida.




“On Monday we will be opening a third distribution site at AdventHealth Daytona Beach to make it easier for our people in Volusia and Flagler counties to receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Steven R. Smith, AdventHealth’s chief scientific officer. “We’ll have plenty of vaccine for people who have signed up already.”

A second potential vaccine by Moderna awaits FDA authorization, which could come soon. The Moderna vaccine, said Smith, seems to be efficacious among diverse populations, including race and ethnicity.

“Having two vaccines will give us a lot of confidence about boosting the number of vaccines we can give. I feel pretty good about where we are with safety, efficacy and the integrity of the process,” said Smith.

None of the vaccines are available to the general public yet, but both physicians are encouraged by what they have seen so far. “This vaccine is safe, and it is our way out of the pandemic,” said Hsu. “We want to make sure there is ample opportunity for the public to get vaccinated and help us achieve herd immunity… We can work together to end this pandemic.”

